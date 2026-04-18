First impression: Honor 600 Lite 5G – Midrange contender in crowded market

The differences between the 600 Lite and its predecessor, the 400 Lite, are more incremental than revolutionary.

Honor’s new 600 Lite 5G enters South Africa’s fiercely competitive midrange smartphone market, aiming to deliver premium features at a fraction of the cost.

First impressions are striking, with the Sprout Green finish ensuring the device stands out visually. Yet beneath the surface, the differences between the 600 Lite and its predecessor, the 400 Lite, are more incremental than revolutionary.

First impressions

The 600 Lite feels comfortable in the hand and positions itself as a solid option for consumers seeking reliability at a competitive price.

Compared to the 400 Lite, the display is slightly smaller at 6.6 inches versus 6.7 inches.

However, Honor compensates with meaningful upgrades: brightness has been boosted to 6,500 nits from 3,500, battery capacity has increased to 6 520mAh from 5 230mAh, and water resistance has improved to IP66 compared to IP65. These refinements suggest Honor is focusing on durability and endurance rather than radical redesign.

Crossroads

The launch follows the X9d, marketed as the “unbreakable AI phone.” At R8 999, the 600 Lite sits just under R1 000 shy of the X9d, placing Honor at a strategic crossroads in the midrange segment.

Honor told The Citizen that the 600 Lite represents a blend of fashion and new ID design, intended to meet different consumer needs.

Features

Strengths of the 600 Lite lie in its 108MP camera innovation and AI integration. Features such as AI Eraser and AI Outpainting simplify editing, making professional‑grade photography accessible to everyday users.

The sleek metal design, immersive display, and long‑lasting battery further enhance its appeal, especially for content creators and lifestyle‑driven consumers.

Picture: The Citizen

Competition

Challenges remain.

At R8 999, the 600 Lite enters a crowded field where rivals like Samsung’s Galaxy A16 and A57 leverage brand loyalty and long‑term software support.

Vivo’s V70 FE and Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 15 Pro challenge Honor directly on camera specs and charging speeds, while Huawei’s Nova series continues to dominate the midrange space.

Even within Honour’s own lineup, the X9d offers a close alternative for those prioritising durability.

Verdict

Ultimately, the 600 Lite’s success will depend on whether its 108MP camera and sleek metal design can carve out space against Samsung’s reliability, Vivo’s rising popularity, and Huawei’s entrenched presence in South Africa’s midrange market.