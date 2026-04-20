SA’s Draft AI Policy sparks calls to protect jobs and workers

Communications Minister Solly Malatsi's Draft National AI Policy, published on 10 April 2026, proposes bold measures.

With South Africa gazetting a draft artificial intelligence (AI) policy, the Motor Industry Staff Association (Misa) says it will fight to ensure that the rollout of AI strengthens livelihoods rather than threatens them.

Communications Minister Solly Malatsi’s Draft National AI Policy, published on 10 April 2026, proposes bold measures, including the creation of an AI Insurance Superfund, signalling that the era of “move fast and break things” is over.

The 86‑page document establishes an AI Ombudsperson and Ethics Board to enforce accountability, marking a significant shift in how the government intends to regulate emerging technologies.

Workers

Misa welcomed the gazetting of the draft policy, stressing that workers must drive its direction. “If AI is rolled out responsibly, it can create opportunity instead of devastation. Misa will fight to ensure that AI is harnessed to empower workers, not replace them,” said Martle Keyter, Misa’s CEO of operations.

She noted that AI is already reshaping the retail motor industry, from predictive maintenance and automated diagnostics to digital customer service platforms.

“While these innovations bring efficiency and opportunity, they also raise pressing questions for workers: Will their roles remain relevant? Could they be replaced? Will their skills still matter?”

Concerns

Misa believes these concerns are legitimate and must be addressed head-on. Without safeguards, AI could accelerate job displacement, deepen inequality, and expose workers to algorithmic bias.

The association also expressed concern about the government’s ability to meet ambitious timelines, warning that delays could leave workers vulnerable while the industry races ahead.

MK party weighs in

Meanwhile, the MK party welcomed the government’s recognition of AI as a transformative force but condemned the draft policy as inadequate.

The party argued that the document is overly focused on ethics and governance while failing to address critical issues of job creation, ownership and sovereignty.

National spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlel cautioned that without deliberate intervention, AI could destroy more jobs than it creates in the short to medium term, worsening South Africa’s unemployment crisis.

“With youth unemployment exceeding 60% in many areas, the MK party insists that jobs must be at the centre of any credible AI policy.”

Jobs

The party highlighted the absence of binding localisation targets, worker reskilling programmes and measures to ensure AI benefits South Africans rather than foreign tech giants.

Stressing that data must be treated as a strategic national asset, it called for a complete overhaul of the policy to place jobs, economic transformation, and national control at its core.

Anything less, it warned, would condemn the country to dependency, higher unemployment and diminished economic independence.

Consultation

Malatsi has formally opened a 60‑day public consultation process on the draft policy approved by Cabinet, inviting submissions from stakeholders across society.

For Misa, the MK party and other voices, the consultation represents a critical moment: whether South Africa will harness AI to empower workers and drive inclusive growth, or risk allowing it to deepen inequality and erode sovereignty.