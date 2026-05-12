Huawei Mate 80 Pro review: Powerful but with limitations

Photography remains the centrepiece of Huawei's offering.

The competition between smartphone brands is reaching new heights, with striking similarities in design, features and, increasingly, artificial intelligence (AI).

This is especially evident when comparing the aesthetics of the Huawei Mate 80 Pro and Honor’s Magic 8 Pro.

Similarities

Having reviewed both devices for several weeks, I even found myself mistakenly picking up the wrong phone during testing – a testament to how closely aligned their designs have become.

When asked about the similarities, both companies declined to comment. While it is tempting to suspect that both devices may share manufacturing origins, this has not been confirmed.

This review focuses on the Huawei Mate 80 Pro, which marks a return to Huawei’s flagship line-up after a hiatus.

Picture: The Citizen

Photography

Photography remains the centrepiece of Huawei’s offering, and the Mate 80 Pro delivers sharp, crisp images with zoom capabilities that are noisier than its rivals’.

During a Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Benfica, I compared zoom shots with the Honor Magic 8 Pro and Apple iPhone 17 Air – the Mate 80 Pro produced cleaner detail and more natural tones.

Huawei has raised the standard by ensuring colour consistency across its main, ultra‑wide and telephoto lenses, giving each shot a reliable, uniform look.

Picture: The Citizen

Performance

In terms of performance, the Kirin 9030 Pro chipset ensures smooth multitasking, though it trails Qualcomm’s Snapdragon and Apple’s A‑series processors in raw benchmarks. The phone runs HarmonyOS 6.0, which supports Android apps but lacks Google Play Services.

Users must rely on Huawei’s AppGallery, sideloading, or third‑party solutions like G‑BOX, which I found seamless – taking only minutes to install apps commonly available on Google Play or Apple’s App Store.

Battery

Battery endurance is another highlight. The 5 750mAh cell supports 100W wired and 80W wireless charging, delivering rapid recovery even under heavy use. The device is also IP68/IP69-rated for dust and water resistance and reinforced with Kunlun Glass for durability.

However, the Mate 80 Pro is limited to 4G connectivity, making it less future‑proof than rivals that offer full 5G support. At around R21 999, it delivers strong value for the hardware and camera quality, but the absence of Google services and 5G may be deal‑breakers for some.

Competition

In South Africa, the Mate 80 Pro competes directly with:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – a powerhouse with full 5G and Google integration.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max / iPhone 17 Air – premium performance and ecosystem reliability.

Honor Magic 8 Pro – Huawei’s closest rival in design and AI‑driven photography.

Vivo V70 FE and Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro – strong mid‑premium challengers with aggressive pricing.

Pros

Affordable high‑end flagship pricing

Highly durable Kunlun Glass

Lightning‑fast charging speeds

Natural, realistic photo quality

Cons

No native Google services

Lacks modern 5G connectivity

Awkward side fingerprint sensor

Limited professional video modes

Verdict

The Huawei Mate 80 Pro is a well‑rounded flagship ideal for users who prioritise photography, display quality and durability. It’s best suited for those already comfortable with Huawei’s ecosystem.

But for buyers who demand Google integration or 5G connectivity, alternatives like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra or Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max may offer stronger long‑term value.