Honor unveils AI-powered Honor 90 smartphones in SA

Global technology brand Honor is set to ruffle the midrange smartphone market with its latest offering, the Honor 90.

In a time when consumers are facing difficult economic times having to make ends meet, getting the latest mobile phone may be the last thing on their minds.

Almost every smartphone user wants all the bells and whistles on their device, but when it comes at a premium price, they may be deterred.

Affordability

Honor’s new Honor 90 is priced at R14,999, which is remarkably more affordable to users, especially the Gen Zs who want a premium device at a midrange price.

Speaking to The Citizen, Honor Middle East and Africa CEO Daniel Wang said extensive research and development allowed the company maintain a low price for the device.

“Our company invests a in R & D for the supply chain. We have all the partners for the components including chipsets, and everything else which makes this product more competitive compared to other brands whose prices are higher.

“We to give more to the consumer as far as spec is concerned which is the company’s philosophy to put the customer first,” said Wang.

The Chinese company officially launched its latest smartphone the Honor 90 in South Africa on Wednesday night under the theme “Share Your Vibe”.

Specs

The all-new smartphone designed with the content creator in mind showcases edge AI technology including a 200MP ultra-clear Camera, AI Vlog Master, 512GB large storage and 5000mAh battery.

It also boasts a 12MP ultra-wide and macro camera with a wide field of view, and a 2MP Depth Camera.

For those love video and vlogging, Instant Movie allows users to transform their footage into a c15-second video clip tailored for social media sharing.

Unlike another Chinese brand, The Honor 90 has Google Mobile Services (GMS) which many users want and the latest MagicOS 7.1 operating system based on Android 13.

With many people so dependant on their smartphones with little or no time for charging the device, the 66W SuperCharge technology, can juice up the smartphone to 45% in just 15 minutes.

Lite version

As part of the Honor 90 Series, a Lite version of the device is also available with a rear 100MP triple camera system, 6.7-inch Edgeless Display and comes at a price of R7 999

The Honor 90 5G will be available in Diamond Silver and Midnight Black while the 90 Lite comes in Cyan Lake and Titanium Silver.

Honor is also expected to unveil a foldable device in 2024.

