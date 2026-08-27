Phones out, social media later: SA parents demand boundaries – Survey

The survey shows that 91% of SA Parents Back School Phone Controls.

South African parents are sending a clear message: they want stronger boundaries on cell phone use in schools and delayed access to social media for children.

A new Karri Parent Survey 2026, which polled 2 780 parents across all nine provinces, found that 91% support tighter controls on phone use during the school day, while 74% believe children should wait until at least 16 before accessing social media.

Survey

The survey, conducted via the Karri app in March and April, highlights widespread parental concern about the impact of phones and social media on children’s maturity, safety and mental health.

Among parents with younger children, 48% of those with children aged 5-7 and 47% of those with children aged 8-11 supported an outright ban on phones at school, while 54% favoured allowing phones but locking them away during the day. Only 7% supported unrestricted use.

“This is not about removing technology from children’s lives,” said Nastassja Janse van Rensburg, Head of Marketing at Karri.

“What we are seeing is a strong call for clearer boundaries, especially during the school day and around social media. Parents want children to be connected but not distracted, exposed or financially vulnerable.”

Children’s first phone

The survey also revealed a clear gap: children typically receive their first phone between ages 10-13, but parents believe social media should wait until 16 or older.

Beyond technology, the survey explored how parents think about children and money. Concerns around youth banking included fraud, scams and overspending, with parents calling for tools that balance independence with oversight.

“Schools and parents are navigating a new reality where children are growing up with digital tools, digital payments and online platforms from a young age,” Janse van Rensburg added.

“The challenge is not only access but also control, safety and education.”

Education insurance

The survey also revealed that three in four parents do not have education insurance, raising questions about how families would cope with education costs if a parent were no longer around.

91% of respondents want phone controls at school.

37% support a full phone ban at school.

54% believe phones should be locked away during the school day.

74% say children should be 16 or older before getting social media accounts.

30% say children should be 18 or older before getting social media accounts.

75% of respondents do not currently have education insurance.

R46.95 is the average Tooth Fairy payment per tooth in 2026.

Tooth fairy

On a lighter note, the Karri Tooth Fairy Index showed the average payment per tooth has risen to R46.95 in 2026, up from R44.26 in 2025, offering a playful snapshot of household spending habits.

With such strong consensus among parents, the survey findings raise an important national question: should South Africa adopt a consistent policy on cellphone use in schools to give teachers, parents and learners a clearer framework for managing technology responsibly?