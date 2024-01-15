Honor unveils Porsche Design Honor Magic V2 RSR smartphone

Touted as the thinnest inward foldable phone Honor said the device sets the stage for a future of innovation and design.

Honor and Porsche Design unveiled the Porsche Design Honor Magic V2 RSR in Shanghai, China. Photo: Honor

If you own a Porsche, then you may want to get a mobile phone that matches your car. Honor and Porsche Design unveiled the Porsche Design Honor Magic V2 RSR in Shanghai, China.

“From day one of this extraordinary partnership, we have been eagerly awaiting the reveal of our first jointly developed smartphone,” said Stefan Buescher, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche Lifestyle Group.

Honor also introduced the Magic6 Series in China, the latest iterations to the Magic Series line-up.

Porsche Design Honor Magic V2 RSR

The Porsche Design Honor Magic V2 RSR features a bold design inspired by motorsports. The flyline of the backside of the phone is reminiscent of the hood of a Porsche 911 and comes in the Porsche car colour Agate Grey.

The device weighs only 234g and is just 9.9 mm thick incorporating an anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield.

It has an OLED LTPO display and triple rear camera system powered by the Honor Image Engine. This camera system comprises a 50MP Main Camera (f/1.9) with Optimised Image Stability (OIS), a 20MP Telephoto Lens Camera (f/2.4) with OIS, and a 50MP Ultra-wide Camera (f/2.0).

Additionally, rear and front cameras support 4K resolution, enabling users to create cinematic videos.

Battery life has become paramount in smartphones and the Silicon-carbon Battery technology of the Magic V2 RSR features two ultra-thin battery cells combined to provide a total of 5 000mAh, which supports 66W Wired SuperCharge. But wireless charging would have added extra appeal to the device.

Magic6

The Honor Magic6 Pro features a 180MP Telephoto camera with an 1/1.49-inch telephoto sensor and F2.6 aperture.

The upgraded DSLR-Level Honor Falcon Camera system is also equipped with a 1/1.3-inch customised HDR sensor.

It features a 6.8-inch7 LTPO Quad-Curved Floating Display with a peak HDR brightness of 5,000nits

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, the Magic6 Series also comes with a Silicon-Carbon battery, boosting the battery cell to 5 600mAh. It supports 80W Wired SuperCharge and 66W Wireless SuperCharge.

Photo: Honor

Price and availability

The Porsche Design Honor Magic V2 RSR was available in China on 12th January at RMB 15,999 (About R42,000) with 16GB RAM and 1TB ROM.

Available in Black, Glacier White, Lake Blue, Cloud Purple, and Epi Green, the Magic6 Series arrived on the China market on 11 January. The Magic6 starts at RMB 4,399 (About R 11,500), and Magic6 Pro starts at RMB 5,699 (About R15,000).

South African pricing and availability is yet to be revealed.

