Malatsi dismisses Resolve allegations, hands smart devices to social workers

The controversy stems from claims that Resolve Communications leveraged its proximity to former DA leader Tony Leon.

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi has moved to dismiss allegations of undue influence in satellite licensing, insisting there is “nothing untoward” about his meetings with consultancy Resolve Communications and international ICT companies.

The controversy stems from claims that Resolve Communications leveraged its proximity to former DA leader Tony Leon to arrange meetings between GNU ministers and clients such as Elon Musk’s Starlink.

Allegations

ANC leaders have called for a full investigation, citing “damning” allegations by former DA leader John Steenhuisen.

Malatsi, however, told Parliament’s portfolio committee last week that his engagements with Starlink and other Low Earth Orbit satellite providers were routine, transparent and policy‑driven.

Open response

In a letter to committee chair Khusela Diko, he confirmed that he had met several providers but stressed that none of these interactions had shaped his decision‑making.

“I was open in my response to the chair of the portfolio committee about stakeholders that I met because I don’t see anything wrong with that. At the same time, I think it’s important that we mustn’t be naive to conclude that meetings with stakeholders influence the outcomes ministers make,” he said.

Resolve Communications

He explained that Resolve Communications had approached his office twice – once in 2024 and again in 2025 – but neither case involved Starlink.

A second meeting was cancelled after licensing queries were referred to Icasa.

“In order for you to apply your mind, you must expose yourself to multiple sources of information. Ultimately, the decision becomes yours, and no person, at least in my case, can claim to have forced it,” Malatsi added.

Smart devices

While defending his integrity in Parliament, Malatsi was also on the ground in Cape Town on Monday, handing over smart devices to social workers at Cape Town Child Welfare.

Malatsi partnered with the Western Cape Government and Cape Town Child Welfare to hand over the devices, opening the door to greater opportunities for learning, digital skills and a brighter future.

The initiative, delivered in partnership with the Western Cape Department of Social Development, aims to ease the administrative burden on social workers and give them more time for direct care.

Technology

Malatsi said smart devices ease admin, boost digital skills, freeing social workers to focus on compassionate child support.

“Technology can never replace the care, empathy, guidance, and encouragement that social workers bring to every interaction. But it can be a powerful tool that strengthens their impact, helping them reach more people, respond more efficiently, and change even more lives for the better,” Malatsi said.

Rollout

The programme also extends to young people, with devices handed over to expand access to learning, digital skills and opportunity.

“Expanding access to technology means expanding access to opportunity. Through partnerships like these, we are helping more young people gain the tools they need to learn, explore and thrive in the digital age,” he stressed.

Officials said rollout will continue in phases, targeting communities where digital access can make the greatest impact. Malatsi described the initiative as part of a broader national drive to bridge the digital divide, strengthen social services and empower communities through technology.