Malatsi denies Starlink lobbying claims: ‘All of this is a normal part of being in government’

Malatsi said Tony Leon's firm contacted him twice but denied it arranged his Starlink meeting.

Communications minister Solly Malatsi has issued a firm rebuttal to allegations of undue influence in satellite licensing, telling Parliament’s portfolio committee that his engagements with Starlink and other international ICT companies are routine, transparent, and policy‑driven.

In a letter to committee chairperson Khusela Diko, Malatsi confirmed he had met with a range of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite providers, including Starlink, but stressed that none of these interactions had shaped his decision‑making.

Demands

Malatsi was responding to Diko’s demands to address allegations of state capture involving former DA leader Tony Leon.

“Engagements with stakeholders may broaden my perspective on issues, but they do not dictate my decision‑making. I always make decisions without fear or favour, guided by the constitution, the law and the mandate I have from the voters,” he wrote.

Malatsi’s letter comes after the ANC called for a full investigation into alleged DA corruption and what it described as “perturbing, damning” allegations made by former DA leader John Steenhuisen during a News24 interview last Sunday.

Steenhuisen alleged that Resolve Communications used its proximity to DA leaders to arrange meetings between DA ministers in the GNU and Leon’s clients, among them Elon Musk’s Starlink.

ICT sector

Malatsi said equity‑equivalent investment programmes in the ICT sector were already embedded in both the DA’s 2024 manifesto and the Government of National Unity’s (GNU)Medium Term Development Policy (MTDP).

“It is thus both part of the electoral mandate that guides me, and an agreed position of the GNU,” he stated.

He added that his ministry’s reform work began in mid‑2024, long before any lobbying allegations surfaced. “It is impossible to be unduly influenced to do something one is already doing,” he argued.

Meeting with satellite operators

The Minister confirmed he had met with several satellite operators – including MzansiSat, Amazon Leo, China Satellite Network Company, Spacesail, Space24 and Starlink – as part of efforts to understand industry capabilities and regulatory frameworks.

“None of these meetings discussed individual license applications. Such meetings are always about understanding each entity’s capabilities and sharing insights about the country’s current regulatory dispensation.

“Of course, part of enriching my grasp of all matters affecting the portfolio requires engagements with relevant stakeholders, and I do so across the scope of the portfolio.

“As Ministers, we are constantly approached by stakeholders on different matters. Sometimes stakeholders do so directly or through third parties, often companies offering services in public affairs and stakeholder engagements.

“There are also occasions in which members of Parliament approach me with suggestions to meet stakeholders,” Malatsi said.

‘Normal’

Malatsi said “all of this is a normal, and indeed essential, part of being in government.”

“As captured in the Policy Colloquium Feedback Report from December 2025, which has been shared with the portfolio committee, I have always held a firm belief that a collaborative relationship between the private sector and government is necessary for us to bridge the digital divide. My leadership style is to have an open-door policy for the sector.”

Starlink

He acknowledged a single meeting with Starlink’s parent company, SpaceX, represented by Ryan Goodnight, in September 2024.

“I was joined by my Chief of Staff. The meeting was facilitated directly between my office and Robert Appelbaum. This was an introductory meeting as part of my broader effort to understand the impact of LEOs in accelerating broadband access,” Malatsi explained.

“I have been transparent about having met with Starlink, including openly speaking about it in an interview with MyBroadband.”

Resolve Communications

On claims involving Resolve Communications, the consultancy linked to Leon, Malatsi was categorical.

“The media interview on which you relied alleges neither that I met with Resolve Communications nor that it facilitated any meeting with Starlink,” he clarified.

He said Resolve had approached his office twice – once in 2024 regarding SIM card compliance concerns, and again in 2025 over a radio license amendment – but neither case involved Starlink.

Ramaphosa meeting Musk

Malatsi also pointed out that President Cyril Ramaphosa himself had met with Musk, with the Presidency confirming that Starlink’s licensing was among the issues discussed. He argued that such engagements are part of normal government practice.

“The spokesperson to the President responded that, “certainly, the issue will be discussed”.

“Ministers are constantly approached by stakeholders, MPs and third parties. All of this is a normal, and indeed essential, part of being in government,” he said.

‘Open door’

Malatsi concluded by reaffirming his open‑door approach to industry players.

“A collaborative relationship between the private sector and government is necessary for us to bridge the digital divide. My leadership style is to have an open‑door policy for the sector,” he said.

In May, the hopes of securing Musk’s Starlink was dealt a blow after the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa effectively shut down Malatsi’s December 2025 policy direction on broad-based black economic empowerment without amending the Electronic Communications Act.