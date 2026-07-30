South Africa must put children before promises

A nation cannot claim to cherish its children when protection arrives only after innocence has already been stolen.

A nation’s greatest measure is not found in its gross domestic product, or the promises contained in legislation, but in how it protects its children.

South Africa’s laws are among the most progressive in the world, yet for far too many children, those protections exist only on paper.

From the horrors of rape, murder and kidnapping to the failures of the maintenance and children’s courts, the cracks in the system have become impossible to ignore.

Add to this an overburdened social development sector and a department of women, youth and persons with disabilities that is too often perceived as falling short of its mandate.

The recent sentencing of a Western Cape couple to multiple life terms for the rape, grooming and trafficking of vulnerable children is shocking, yet it is no longer viewed as an isolated horror.

South Africans are confronted with cases that reveal abuse hidden behind the neat facades of ordinary neighbourhoods and seemingly respectable homes.

The white picket fence has, in too many instances, become a shield that conceals perpetrators rather than protects victims.

These crimes flourish in silence, sustained by fear, manipulation and the reluctance of communities to question what happens behind closed doors.

While severe sentences offer a measure of justice, they also expose how many children endure unimaginable abuse before the law finally intervenes.

A nation cannot claim to cherish its children when protection arrives only after innocence has already been stolen.

The recent delays in child maintenance payments processed through garnishee orders have once again exposed the fragility of systems.

Reports of system failures and alleged cyberattacks are no longer received as isolated incidents, but as recurring disruptions with devastating consequences for families.

Where, then, are the contingency measures designed to protect the child when the system itself fails?

It is a troubling contradiction that courts rightly emphasise the importance of parental responsibilities, yet when maintenance payments are delayed, the burden falls squarely on the child.

Legislation is only as effective as the systems that deliver on the protection it promises.

Legislatively, South Africa has promised its children protection, dignity and opportunity.

Yet too often, those promises are honoured only after tragedy has struck.

If children are truly our future, then their safety and well-being cannot remain an aspiration.

They must become government’s most urgent priority.