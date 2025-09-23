iPads to finally get Instagram after 15 years

With Instagram for iPad, Meta has redesigned the experience.

People have been asking for Instagram on iPad for a while, and it appears that it has finally arrived.

This comes after 15 years of users relying on a scaled-up version of the iPhone app. The official, dedicated Instagram app for iPad was released in early September 2025.

Instagram and TikTok rivalry

While Instagram has always been the place where people connect over creativity, before TikTok made an appearance, the platform was confined to mobile devices, which made the experience painful.

As Instagram’s main rival in the short-form video space, TikTok has had a serviceable iPad app for some time.

The success of TikTok’s “For You” page has influenced Instagram’s decision to make Reels the central part of its new iPad app, directly challenging TikTok on its home turf.

iPad app

With Instagram for iPad, Meta has redesigned the experience to reflect how people use bigger screens today.

Now, when you open the app, you’ll drop into Reels and also see Stories at the top.

The layout is designed to simplify navigation, with features like Stories and direct messaging easily accessible. The larger display also enables a more functional multi-panel view, such as keeping comments open while a Reel plays.

‘Following’ tab

A dedicated “Following” tab has been added, with options to filter content to see all posts, only those from close friends, or only the latest posts. This gives users greater control over their feed.

Instagram for iPad is available globally on iPad models that support iPadOS 15.1 and later.

WhatsApp

In June, Meta announced a dedicated iPad app for WhatsApp.

WhatsApp for iPad supports many of the same features as its iPhone counterpart.

The app also allows users to join audio and video calls with up to 32 people, use both the rear and front device cameras, and share their screen with other call participants.

