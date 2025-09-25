World

Home » News » World

Singapore gives Meta deadline to curb govt impersonator scams

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

3 minute read

25 September 2025

03:05 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Scams impersonating government officials surged 200% this year, prompting Singapore to order Meta to take stronger action on Facebook.

Singapore gives Meta deadline to curb govt impersonator scams

Meta’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. Picture: X / @EliBurton_

Singapore said on Thursday it had given Meta until September 30 to clamp down on the growing number of scammers pretending to be government officials or face hefty fines.

Meta’s Facebook is the top platform used by fraudsters to carry out the scams, which have cost victims tens of millions of dollars, according to the city-state’s government.

Police directive under new online harms law

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the police issued a directive to Meta “to put in place measures to target scam advertisements, accounts, profiles, and/or business pages impersonating key Government Office Holders on Facebook” by September 30.

Failure to comply “without reasonable excuse would render Meta liable on conviction to a fine” of up to Sg$1.0 million (US$776 000), the MHA said.

Non-compliance after the deadline will subject Meta to a further fine of up to Sg$100 000 “for every day or part of a day during which the offence continues after conviction”, it said.

There was a rise in scammers on Facebook pretending to be government officials in fake advertisements, accounts, profiles and business pages between June 2024 and June 2025, the MHA said.

ALSO READ: Spotify pushes AI transparency with new music labelling rules

It said Meta had taken steps to address the risk of impersonation scams globally, including in Singapore, but authorities were concerned that they have continued.

It was the first time the police ordered an online platform to tackle the rising scam problem in the city-state under the Online Criminal Harms Act passed last year.

Deepfakes and crypto fraud cases

Minister of State for Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming said this month that, in the first half of this year, scams involving the impersonation of government officials rose by 200 percent from the previous year to more than 1 760 cases.

RELATED ARTICLES

In one notorious example, scammers used deepfakes or images of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong this year to sell fraudulent cryptocurrency investment schemes.

Losses to impersonation scammers rose by about 90 percent to Sg$126 million in the first half of 2025, according to Goh.

There was no immediate reaction from Meta, although it said this month that the firm was against ads that deceptively use public figures to try to scam people.

NOW READ: US announces deal with China to take control of TikTok

Read more on these topics

Meta (Facebook) scammers Singapore

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Madlanga commission: What you may have missed so far
News Lion captured in Giyani area and relocated to Kruger National Park, two others roaming
Politics Kenny Kunene returns to council: Are there honourable politicians left in SA?
News Masemola says Mchunu’s anger over ‘police doing a good job’ was ‘quite strange’
News Kruger National Park renaming gets greenlight from Mpumalanga legislature

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp