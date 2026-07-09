Meta introduces Muse Image, AI tool for creating and editing photos

As part of Meta's Muse Image model rollout, Instagram users with public accounts need to opt out to block AI generations of their content.

Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has introduced Muse Image, its first in‑house model for AI‑driven image generation, now available through Meta Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The new offering competes with OpenAI’s GPT Images 2.0 and Google’s Nano Banana 2 in the AI image-generation race.

Muse Image

Muse image allows users to create or edit visuals with simple prompts, and the company positions it as part of a broader push to integrate artificial intelligence into everyday use across its platforms.

It can generate new pictures from scratch or modify existing ones. Users can ask it to remove unwanted objects from photos, place themselves in different settings, or produce graphics with legible text, such as infographics or guides.

Rollout

The system can also combine multiple references into a single image, allowing you to blend photos or create customised designs.

The rollout extends to Instagram and WhatsApp, where users can access new AI‑powered effects and generate images directly in chats.

Meta said the tool will later be added to Facebook, Messenger and advertising products.

Features

As part of Meta’s Muse Image model rollout, Instagram users with public accounts need to opt out to block AI generations of their content.

Meta positions this feature as a way to personalise generations with images of real people.

“Whether you want to design a custom event invitation, mock up a collaborative creative concept, or generate a personalised graphic, tagging a username lets Meta AI use public photos to build a visual that’s ready to post,” reads one of Meta’s announcement blogs about the new AI tool.

The Instagram updates are rolling out first in the US.

Prompts

To make the process easier, Meta AI now includes preset prompts.

These range from restoring old photographs to transforming portraits into stylised versions such as claymation or retro video‑game characters.

Users can also tag Instagram accounts to pull public images into collaborative designs, though privacy settings allow people to opt out.

Editing

Beyond entertainment, Muse Image can be used for practical tasks. For example, users can upload a photo of a room and ask the system to redesign it with furniture and décor sourced from Facebook Marketplace.

Editing tools let people sketch or annotate changes directly on the image, with the AI refining results without starting over.

Meta said the tool is free for everyday use, with expanded features available through subscription plans.

A video generation model, Muse Video, is already in development, signalling the company’s intention to broaden its AI offerings across creative and commercial applications.