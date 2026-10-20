Meta launches AI Academy SA, offering free training and startup funding

Meta says the initiative aims to unlock local potential.

Meta has partnered with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) to launch the AI Academy South Africa, a new initiative to equip developers, students, start-ups, and young professionals with practical artificial intelligence skills.

The programme features two tracks offered at no cost: an artificial intelligence (AI) start-up pitch competition and an eight-week virtual AI Masterclass designed to help participants build applications using Meta’s AI models.

Local potential

The pitch competition will see 10 shortlisted start-ups present their ideas in Johannesburg on 30 October, with two winners receiving more than R82 000 each in equity-free funding and a fully sponsored trip to Meta’s AI Summit in Türkiye.

Meta’s Head of Public Policy for Southern Africa, Thabo Makenete, said the initiative aims to unlock local potential.

“South Africa is home to incredible talent, and through the AI Academy we are equipping South Africans with the skills, tools and opportunities to build solutions that create real economic value.”

“Our collaboration with the DCDT strengthens the local innovation ecosystem and makes sure the benefits of AI reach more people and communities across the country,” he added.

Creators

Craig Meyer, acting chief director for Emerging Technologies and Digital Innovation at the DCDT, said the programme will help South Africans become creators rather than consumers of AI technology.

“This collaboration supports our broader commitment to building an inclusive digital economy in which South African innovators are not merely consumers of AI technologies, but active creators shaping the future of AI in South Africa and across the African continent.”

Ramaphosa in Silicon Valley

As AI rapidly reshapes economies, workplaces and communication worldwide, President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa is positioning itself to better understand the technology and its impact.

Speaking at the Black Wednesday commemoration lunch on Monday, Ramaphosa said he plans to lead a delegation of government representatives, academics, business leaders and young South Africans to Silicon Valley after the local government elections.

Cyberlabs

Meanwhile, Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi launched two cyberlabs in Nelson Mandela Bay schools to expand digital access and equip pupils and teachers with critical technology skills.

Opening the first facility at Fontein Full-Service School, Malatsi said many families still lack “meaningful connectivity” despite wider broadband coverage.

“Families may have to share a smart device… or choose between buying a bundle of data or bread,” he said.

Digital skills

The cyberlabs will help learners and educators develop digital skills, access online learning resources, connect with opportunities and participate more effectively in the digital economy.

Malatsi stressed that success should be measured by “the number of lives changed” and how many people are lifted out of poverty.

He added that “digital literacy is the first line of defence” against disinformation, cyberbullying and online grooming, while also helping young people access jobs, tertiary education and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Last week, Malatsi challenged both government and the private sector to stop talking about youth employment and start creating real opportunities for young people to gain the work experience needed to enter South Africa’s growing digital economy.