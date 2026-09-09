Microsoft bets on on‑device AI, but faces pricing hurdles in SA

Microsoft's strategy centres on embedding neural processing units (NPUs) into Surface devices, enabling them to handle AI tasks.

As artificial intelligence (AI) adoption accelerates, Microsoft is pushing on‑device AI as the next frontier – a move shaped by rising cloud costs, privacy concerns, and the demand for faster, more efficient processing.

At a partner event in Sandton on Tuesday, John Press, business unit head for Microsoft Surface at Core Group, said integrating AI directly into hardware is becoming central to the Surface brand’s evolution.

Work loads

The shift reflects growing demand from businesses to process workloads locally rather than relying solely on cloud services.

“The more we can push those workloads onto devices, particularly the ones that are repetitive, the more these devices are going to make sense,” Press noted, warning that companies are increasingly wary of escalating token costs for cloud‑based AI models.

Strategy

Microsoft’s strategy centres on embedding neural processing units (NPUs) into Surface devices, enabling them to handle AI tasks such as risk assessment, design applications, and workflow automation without sending sensitive data into the cloud. The company argues this reduces costs and strengthens privacy.

Surface’s traditional focus on premium design and durability remains part of the pitch. Devices undergo extensive testing – from hinge cycles to keyboard wear and moisture exposure – to ensure they withstand daily use.

Engineers have even fine‑tuned the “click” of a closing device and the feel of the keyboard, underscoring attention to detail.

Surface Ultra

The upcoming Apple MacBook killer, Surface Ultra, is positioned as a high‑performance machine for creators and developers, featuring up to 128GB of unified memory, NVIDIA’s RTX Spark GPU, and one petaflop of AI compute. Microsoft says it will allow professionals to run massive models locally, reducing reliance on cloud infrastructure.

While the event highlighted Microsoft’s exclusive distribution partnership in South Africa, the broader message was clear: AI integration is being framed as the defining feature of Surface hardware going forward.

Challenges

Yet challenges remain. Premium pricing could limit adoption in South Africa’s cost‑sensitive market, and Microsoft must prove that embedded AI delivers tangible value beyond marketing claims.

Core Group confirmed that the Surface Laptop Ultra will launch locally, though it has not yet announced pricing or release dates. The device targets heavy workloads such as video editing, 3D rendering, and AI development, while also addressing concerns over cloud costs and data privacy.

Competition

The arrival of the Laptop Ultra signals Microsoft’s intent to expand its premium Surface line in South Africa, but whether businesses and consumers will embrace the higher‑priced devices remains an open question.

In South Africa, Microsoft’s Surface line competes in a crowded premium laptop and tablet market dominated by Apple’s MacBook range, Lenovo’s ThinkPad series, and high‑end HP and Dell devices.

While Surface positions itself as a premium productivity tool with tight integration into the Windows ecosystem and growing emphasis on on‑device AI, rivals often win on price flexibility and established brand loyalty.

Microsoft’s challenge is convincing cost‑sensitive buyers that the added AI capabilities, design detail, and durability justify the higher price point, especially in a market where affordability and after‑sales support remain decisive factors.