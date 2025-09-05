Partnerships with big tech vital for women to gain digital skills, says labour minister

The World Economic Forum estimates that by 2030, 85 million jobs will be displaced by automation.

Minister of Employment and Labour Nomakhosazana Meth says partnerships with technology companies are vital to shaping the future of work and women’s inclusion in the tech industry.

Meth made the remarks at the fourth edition of the Women in Tech Digital Skills Training programme, bringing together 40 women from government and business for hands-on technology learning and practical leadership development.

Digital skills

Meth shared a statistic from the World Economic Forum about women’s empowerment.

“The World Economic Forum estimates that by 2030, 85 million jobs will be displaced by automation, while 97 million new ones will emerge. The promise lies in ensuring that women have equal access to the skills and opportunities that these jobs demand.

“This is why digital inclusion must go hand in hand with economic inclusion. For South Africa, access to infrastructure and digital skills is not optional; it is essential.

“The government has invested in broadband connectivity, spectrum allocation and programmes to support youth and women in areas such as digital identity, cybersecurity and innovation. Partnerships with industry are critical to extend this impact and ensure that no one is left behind,” Meth said.

ALSO READ: Malatsi outlines four areas to propel SA into the digital era

Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani, Director-General at the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, said South Africa can’t achieve this vision on its own.

“Access is not yet equal, but technology can be far more useful when we apply it purposefully. We have seen this in our country.”

Jordan-Dyani challenged this year’s cohort to innovate technology solutions that address local challenges, saying that the government will be deliberate in investing in local talent and innovations with the potential to trigger various initiatives across industries.

Women’s empowerment

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa called on all sectors of society to come together to ensure the full participation of all women in the National Dialogue, saying it must be a place for “women to raise their voices”.

READ NEXT: GirlCode Hackathon set to empower women in tech across Africa