[REVIEW] Nintendo Switch 2, a revamp rather than a reinvention

The Switch 2 has a lot of great new features and is surprisingly powerful.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is bigger and a better Switch in every sense, with all of the original’s successes.

During the review period, I would distract myself from the crazy and busy news desk and grab a break to let off some steam playing Fortnite.

Fighting with the kids

The review was really hard, as I had to guard the console from my kids, who looked for every opportunity to sneak into my office and play some games without their dad catching them in the act. In other words, they loved playing on the Switch 2 as the Xbox gathered dust on the TV shelf.

I’ve never owned a Nintendo Switch. I’ve had a crack at the previous generation at the Nintendo store in Sandton, but you cannot be playing games and attracting an audience watching how you suck at Mario Kart.

Design

Eight years after the launch of the original Nintendo Switch, the Switch 2 is clearly a revamp rather than a reinvention.

With redesigned Joy-Cons that satisfyingly click into place, a handy rear stand and a larger display, the Switch 2 is a modest but thoughtful improvement on its predecessor that cements its status as the premier handheld gaming platform.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is bigger, with a 7.9-inch screen compared to the original’s 6.2 inches. It feels closer to the Steam Deck in size while retaining a thinness that makes it more portable.

ALSO READ: Donkey Kong Bananza launches on Switch 2, but there are limits [VIDEO]

Joy-Con

While gamers who have small hands found the original Joy-Con a little cramped but still comfortable, so those with larger hands should find these a big improvement.

The L and R buttons are easier to press thanks to their increased size and going slightly further down the side of the controller. This was done to accommodate the new Mouse Mode, where the Joy-Con 2 are placed on their side to be used like a computer mouse, but you still feel the benefits in normal play.

The Nintendo Switch 2 has a custom Nvidia processor which allows you to play games in proper 4K when you connect to a TV. The system even supports gameplay at up to 120 frames per second – an ultra-high level of smoothness that was once reserved for powerful gaming PCs and current-generation consoles.

Haptics

A special mention must also go to the haptics, which are incredibly impressive and a surprising delight if you want that immersive feeling. They’re detailed and intricate when they need to be and almost shake your hands when it matters.

The most dramatic changes are focused on performance — both the built-in screen and new docking station, which support higher resolutions (1080p and 4K, respectively), faster refresh rates (120Hz) and HDR.

Game chat

The console also comes with much more built-in storage: 256GB compared to the original’s 32GB.

Another major Switch 2 selling point is GameChat, Nintendo’s new online communication platform that offers both video and audio chat with the press of the new C button.

Battery

Battery life isn’t quite as good, and at times pulls at my hair, not that I had much left when I was playing The Walking Dead and the zombies were on my tail ready to pounce.

With intensity, I guess you’re probably going to get just over two hours of gameplay in most scenarios.

Verdict

The Switch 2 has a lot of great new features and is surprisingly powerful for its form factor. Just like its flagship title, Mario Kart World.

However, it is pricey, and with the Sony PlayStation and Xbox all competing for market share, the question is, how do you choose which console adorns your TV cabinet?

ALSO READ: NAG magazine launches winter edition with Doom: The Dark Ages on cover [VIDEO]