You have a smartphone, but what power it? – Unpacking the tech

The chipset represents the engine of the phone and plays a part in every function of the device. Photo: Tecno

The smartphone has become a necessity and tool a that saves lives, creates business opportunities and connects families and friends across the globe. But, have you ever wondered what powers that device in your pocket or handbag?

Often taken for granted, the technology and high quality chipsets, sufficient RAM and ROM, and long-lasting batteries in cellphones provide a seamless and user-friendly experience

While the look of a phone catches the eye of people at a glance, what often doesn’t get acknowledged is what’s happening inside the device. Just like the multiple parts under a bonnet that power a car, quality chipsets, sufficient RAM and ROM, and long-lasting batteries in cellphones drive maximum efficiency and high performance.

This translates to a seamless and superior user experience.

The Engine of the Phone

The chipset represents the engine of the phone and plays a part in every function of the device, including the display resolution, graphics, camera capabilities, battery charging speeds, and connectivity, and drives the all-round device performance.

Depending on what is prioritised as the main functions of the phone (mobile gaming, or high quality photos, or high speed browsing etc.) a chipset will be selected that best matches the needs.

For example, the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset in the Tecno Spark 10 Pro uses an octa-core processor featuring two Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs operating up to 2GHz, to enable quick responsive reactions.

The Power of RAM and ROM

The amount of random-access memory (RAM) and read-only memory (ROM) that a device has also contributes to how it performs. The larger these numbers are, the better performing the phone.

Enough Juice

We all want all-day battery life in a smartphone and larger, long-lasting batteries accompanied by fast charging capabilities also provide an enjoyable user experience. Nokia were renowned for their battery life and itel P40’s 6000mAh battery translates to three days of use from a single charge with standard use.

If you use your phone more sparingly, preferring instead to occupy your time with other important things, then the phone can last for over two weeks on standby mode.

Not only is the battery larger than ones found in other phones in the same price segment, but it’s larger than ones you’ll find in some flagship phones, meaning you could spend ten times the price of the itel P40 on a flagship model and still get worse performing battery life.

Availability

