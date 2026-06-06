Handré: Boks, All Blacks try to kill each other

"It's the greatest rivalry for a reason. I think the history and everything that goes with it is so deep and beautiful."

Handré Pollard believes there is no fixture in world rugby quite like South Africa against New Zealand.

The Bulls flyhalf says the Springboks’ rivalry with the All Blacks remains the sport’s ultimate contest, with mutual respect underpinning one of rugby’s fiercest battles.

Speaking on The Boks Unpacked podcast, Pollard reflected on what makes clashes between the two nations so special ahead of this year’s eagerly anticipated, four-Test Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series.

There’s something about us playing New Zealand that brings out the best in the Springboks,” said Pollard.

“Greatest rivalry for a reason”

“It’s the greatest rivalry for a reason. I think the history and everything that goes with it is so deep and beautiful.

“For me personally, playing against the All Blacks is the fiercest competition but with the most respect always.”

The double World Cup winner said the intensity of the contest remains unmatched in the modern game.

You try and kill each other for 80 minutes but there’s always that mutual respect between both nations.

“You want to go out there and just go at it in as violent a way as possible, but with that respect. I’ve always felt that’s been there with New Zealand.”

Pollard also reflected on how the Springboks have evolved under coach Rassie Erasmus since their rebuilding phase in 2018.

While South Africa’s attacking game has expanded significantly in recent seasons, Pollard believes it was only possible because of the foundations laid during Erasmus’ early years in charge.

“It’s been fun. We’ve really enjoyed it, but I don’t think you get that without those first few years of just getting the basics in place and the fundamentals and the kicking game and all of that,” he said.

“It’s not always the prettiest thing in the world for people, but without that, you don’t have the nice stuff.”

Pollard believes South Africa’s incredible depth has allowed the Springboks to add more layers to their game while maintaining the physical edge that made them world champions.

“We’re just so blessed with so many good players in this country. It is absolutely ridiculous in every single position.

“I think we’ve always had that skill set in our players but now it’s really coming to the fore.”

The 32-year-old also pushed back against the perception that attack coach Tony Brown has transformed the Springboks into a radically different side.

“People think Tony coaches it very expansive and all that, but it’s really not. It’s very simple, very basic rugby.

“Especially Test rugby, it’s always going to be gain line and physicality and then off the back of that, the nice things come and guys can put on a show for you.”

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.























