Springbok player ratings from 43-10 win against All Blacks in Wellington

A number of players stood tall, including Damian Willemse, Ethan Hooker and Cheslin Kolbe.

The Springboks beat the All Blacks 43-10 in a Rugby Championship Test played in Wellington on Saturday.

The Boks scored six tries to one by the home team, who led 10-7 at the break.

This is how The Citizen rated the performance of the Bok players in Wellington, out of 10.

Aphelele Fassi 7: He looked promising from early on, with some excellent defensive reads and plays. He jumped high for balls, but sadly picked up a leg injury and left the action in the 37th minute.

Cheslin Kolbe 8: He made a few errors, but was excellent in defence, jumped high for balls and scored two tries, both excellently taken. Left the action in the 47th minute with an injury.

Canan Moodie 8: An excellent Test … he made some big tackles, contested well in the air, and passed nicely. A busy, active performance … showed his future is at 13.

Damian Willemse 9: What a performance! He carried strongly, was elusive on his feet with a few good runs, beating defenders and put in numerous tackles. Took an awkward pass to score a wonderful try.

Ethan Hooker 9: In just his third Test and first start, he was excellent out wide, in the air, jumping for balls. He carried strongly, with a few good runs, one from deep that led to a try.

Ethan Hooker was outstanding in his first start for the Boks. Picture: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu 7: He made a promising start to the game, looked full of energy, with some good passes, runs and kicks. Sadly went off in 18th minute with an injury.

Cobus Reinach 7: His service was good and his kicking was decent, but he knocked on a few times at the base of the rucks. Was full of energy though and sparked the backline.

Jasper Wiese 7: He made a very satisfying return to action after a four-match ban, making numerous cleans and carries. Tackled well and cleaned up in defence, too.

Pieter-Steph du Toit 8: He got better as the game went on and opened up. Made plenty of tackles, carried strongly later on and even stole a few lineouts. Did brilliantly to collect cross-kick for Kwagga Smith’s try.

Pieter-Steph du Toit waves to the crowd after a stunning Bok performance. Picture: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Siya Kolisi 7: Back to his best in the No 6 jersey. He tackled hard, carried often and well, and made one excellent run and line break, that led to a try. Leadership superb. Off in the 58th.

Ruan Nortje 7: What a comeback after Auckland wobble. He was solid in the lineouts, with one crucial steal that led to Willemse’s try. Made some good carries and tackled well.

Lood de Jager N/A: He left the action after 10 minutes with an injury.

Thomas du Toit 7: He was busy in the tight-loose with a few good carries and tackles, and gave the Boks the edge at scrum time. Left the action after 42 minutes.

Malcolm Marx 6: He missed his mark in an early lineout throw, but later found his jumpers with regularity. He made a few good carries, with one good run out wide. Still not at his best.

Ox Nche 7: An intriguingly quiet Test for the loosehead specialist. He did his bit in the scrums and made the odd carry and tackle. Off in the 42nd minute.

Bench

Marnus van der Merwe 6: Entered the action in the 62nd minute. He missed a lineout throw, but later found his jumpers, won a breakdown penalty.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels 6: Came on in the 42nd minute and delivered a good performance, ensuring the Bok scrum stayed dominant. Didn’t get much chance with ball in hand.

Wilco Louw 7: Entered the fray soon after half-time and ensured Bok dominance continued in the scrums, winning two penalties. He also gave away a penalty. Carried well on occasion.

RG Snyman 8: Came on as early as the 10th minute and showed off all his skills, with some good carries and one-handed off-loads. Was also strong in the lineouts, scored a try from a powerful run.

Kwagga Smith 7: Only entered the action in the 58th minute. Brought energy to the forwards with a few good runs and carries, while he also scored a nice try to help seal the win.

Grant Williams 8: After brief first half appearance (for HIA to Reinach), came on in 47th minute, on the wing. Made a few excellent tackles, one a try-saver on Will Jordan, and strong runs.

Manie Libbok was excellent, coming on early for Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. Picture: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Manie Libbok 8: Came on in 18th minute and delivered an excellent performance. He made some nice passes, excellent cross-kick for a try, and kicked well at goal, six out of seven. Also tackled well.

Andre Esterhuizen 8: Entered the action in the 38th minute, made a good long pass that resulted in Kolbe’s second try. Ran strongly, tackled well and scored a try in powerful performance.