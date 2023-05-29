Tech Check podcast: YouTube how-to with Shaun and Faizel

By Cheryl Kahla

In this week’s Tech Check podcast episode, we go behind the scenes with two YouTube pros – Shaun Holland, The Citizen News’s head of multimedia, and Faizel Patel, senior reporter on the digital desk.

They’ve been navigating the complexities of this platform and are here to share their insights and successes.

Tech Check: YouTube How-To

Both Shaun and Faizel have experienced first-hand the challenges and rewards that come with content creation for YouTube.

In our chat, they’ll be sharing the ups and downs of their journey, the breakthrough moments, and how they have been adapting to the ever-evolving landscape of YouTube.

LISTEN: YouTube tips and tricks

Whether you’re a beginner or already have a channel up and running, this episode is a treasure trove of practical tips and strategies.

So, buckle up and get ready for an enriching and enlightening episode that might just be the catalyst you need to start or boost your YouTube journey.

Tune in below as they share insights and practical advice on to kickstart or level up your own YouTube journey.

Pro tip: This podcast ties in nicely with last week’s episode, Tips for creating content on your phone, where we delve into the world of mobile content creation.

