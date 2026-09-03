TikTok’s STEM surge highlights learning shift as SA battles declining maths and science scores

South Africa faces a growing crisis in STEM education despite record-high overall matric pass rates.

TikTok says more young people across Sub‑Saharan Africa are using the platform to learn and explore subjects that traditionally feel intimidating, with creators increasingly turning science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) into short, accessible and relatable content.

The platform’s dedicated STEM Feed and the wider #LearnOnTikTok community are helping make educational videos easier to discover, reflecting a growing appetite for learning beyond the classroom.

STEM crisis

South Africa faces a growing crisis in STEM education despite record-high overall matric pass rates.

A 2023 Trends in International Mathematics and Science study revealed that South African Grade 5 students scored an average of 362 points in mathematics. They lagged behind countries such as Morocco, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia.

This marks a decline from the 374 points achieved in 2019.

In science, the country fared even worse, scoring an average of 308 points also for Grade 5s, below nations like Morocco, Kuwait, and Jordan.

This is a drop from the 324 points recorded in 2019.

Video

According to TikTok, creators across the region are using short‑form video to simplify complex topics and share practical knowledge.

“Whether it’s a teacher breaking down a difficult subject or a professional explaining how to navigate the workplace, TikTok is becoming a space where knowledge can be shared in short, engaging and easy‑to‑understand formats,” the platform said.

Research cited by TikTok shows strong interest in technology and science among users. In South Africa, 61% of TikTok users are interested in technology, while 35% express interest in science. In Nigeria, 72% of users are interested in technology and 31% in science, while in Kenya, 56% are interested in technology and 31% in science.

Engagement

The company said this interest is reflected in growing engagement with STEM content on the app.

TikTok’s STEM Feed aims to make these subjects easier to access by surfacing videos that break down concepts visually and in a conversational tone.

The platform says this helps students explore topics that can feel difficult or inaccessible in traditional classroom settings.

Growing interest

TikTok says creators are helping turn STEM into something audiences can understand and engage with.

“Education is key for these creators, and TikTok provides an opportunity to move beyond simply delivering information to actively imparting knowledge,” the platform said.

TikTok said the growing interest in online learning is part of a broader shift in how young people access information, with short‑form video offering a more visual and relatable way to explore complex subjects.