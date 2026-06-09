Level up your fun with the durable, long-lasting HUAWEI nova 15 Max

The HUAWEI nova 15 Max is designed for people who want to do more, see more and stay connected for longer.

The best moments rarely happen when you’re sitting still. They’re found on weekend escapes, spontaneous road trips, sunset gatherings with friends and those unplanned adventures that become your favourite memories. The challenge? Keeping your smartphone ready for all of it.

HUAWEI nova 15 Max – Gold

Now available in South Africa, the HUAWEI nova 15 Max has been designed for people who want to spend less time worrying about battery life, durability and connectivity, and more time enjoying the moment.

Combining exceptional endurance, immersive entertainment and a camera system built for life’s adventures, it is a smartphone designed to help you “Max Your Fun”.

At a time when smartphone prices continue to rise, the HUAWEI nova 15 Max proves that getting more from your smartphone doesn’t have to mean spending more. Combining premium features, exceptional battery life and everyday durability at a highly competitive price point, it delivers impressive value for South Africans looking to make every rand count.

Available from just R7 999, it also comes with added launch benefits worth up to R7 596, and you can get your HUAWEI nova 15 Max in Black, Cyan and Gold, colour options that range from sophisticated and understated to vibrant and expressive.

A battery that keeps up with your plans

There’s nothing worse than watching your battery percentage drop just as the day starts getting interesting.

At the heart of the HUAWEI nova 15 Max is an impressive 8500mAh HUAWEI Super Battery, designed to keep up with busy schedules, long journeys and endless entertainment. Whether you’re navigating a new city, streaming content on a long drive or staying connected throughout a packed weekend, the device is built to go the distance.

Real-world testing shows it can support up to 23 hours of continuous video playback. The phone also supports reverse charging, allowing users to power compatible Huawei devices directly from their smartphone when needed. It effectively doubles as a portable power bank, helping ensure your essential devices stay powered wherever life takes you.

Built for real-life drops, knocks, and rainy days

Life happens. Phones get dropped, caught in unexpected rain showers, and used with wet hands after a swim, a workout, or an outdoor adventure.

That’s why the HUAWEI nova 15 Max has been engineered with durability in mind. The device has achieved the SGS Premium Performance Mark 5-Star Drop Resistance certification, helping reduce the risk of damage from everyday knocks and accidental drops. Precision sealing technology helps protect against dust and debris, while the IP65 rating provides resistance against dust and water exposure during daily use.

On-device AI models also help keep the touchscreen responsive when fingers or the screen are wet, making everyday interactions smoother and more reliable.

Capture the moments you’ll want to remember

Every adventure deserves great photos. Whether you’re photographing a sunrise over the Drakensberg, capturing a beach day in Durban or documenting a memorable evening with friends, the HUAWEI nova 15 Max is ready to help you tell the story.

Its 50MP Ultra Vision Camera features Huawei’s advanced RYYB colour filter array, increasing light intake by 40% to deliver brighter, clearer images even in challenging lighting conditions. Combined with a large 1/1.56-inch sensor and F1.9 aperture, it captures impressive detail from day to night.

The experience is further enhanced by AI Best Expression, which helps select and refine the best moments from a sequence of shots, ensuring everyone looks their best in group photos and helping transform everyday moments into share-worthy memories.

Navigation that’s ready when adventure calls

The best experiences often begin when you venture somewhere new. Whether you’re navigating Johannesburg traffic, exploring Cape Town’s winding roads or setting off on a road trip, reliable navigation is essential. The HUAWEI nova 15 Max introduces AI-Powered Navigation, designed to maintain stable route guidance even when GPS signals become weak or inconsistent.

Powered by Huawei’s self-developed AI fusion algorithm, the system intelligently calculates driving trajectories and helps maintain navigation continuity in challenging environments such as tunnels, dense urban areas and multi-level roads. The result is a smoother and more dependable navigation experience when you need it most.

Entertainment wherever the day takes you

Whether you’re catching up on your favourite series during a flight, streaming videos while travelling or sharing music with friends, the HUAWEI nova 15 Max is built to entertain.

Its large 6.84-inch OLED Eye Comfort Display delivers vivid colours, smooth responsiveness and exceptional clarity. With up to 4000 nits of dynamic peak brightness, content remains easy to view even under bright South African sunshine.

The experience extends beyond the screen. Symmetrical stereo dual speakers and an ultra-wide soundstage create rich, immersive audio, bringing movies, music, podcasts and video calls to life wherever you are.

Max out your next adventure

Combining intelligent features, exceptional battery life, immersive entertainment and dependable durability, the HUAWEI nova 15 Max is designed for people who want to do more, see more and stay connected for longer.

Available from just R7 999 through the HUAWEI Online Store, HUAWEI Experience Stores (HES) and selected retailers, the HUAWEI nova 15 Max also comes with a HUAWEI Added Value Pack worth up to R7 596, including Unlimited Screen Damage Protection and HUAWEI FreeBuds SE valued at R1 499 at selected retailers, making it an even more compelling choice for South Africans looking for exceptional value.