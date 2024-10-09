24 hours in pictures, 9 October 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

An aerial view shows revellers wearing traditional clothes as they dance at a ‘Garba’ during the Hindu festival of Navaratri, in the outskirts of Ahmedabad on October 9, 2024. (Photo by Sam PANTHAKY / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring US singer-songwriter Demi Lovato attending Glamour’s Women of the Year celebration, ActionSA councillor Nasiphi Moya briefing media after she was elected as the new mayor of the City of Tshwane, Sune Luus of South Africa celebrating the wicket of Lorna Jack-Brown of Scotland during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match, and farmworkers harvesting cranberries at the Weston Cranberry Corporation Farm in Carver, Massachusetts. US singer-songwriter Demi Lovato attends Glamour’s Women of the Year celebration at The Times Square EDITION Hotel in New York, October 8, 2024. (Photo by kena betancur / AFP) Bodie Whalen, a University Reno student, attends the speech by US conservative political activist and YouTuber, Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, at the University of Nevada in Reno during his “You’re Being Brainwashed” tour, October 8, 2024. (Photo by Andri Tambunan / AFP) ActionSA councillor Nasiphi Moya briefs media after she was elected as the New Mayor of the City of Tshwane, 9 October 2024, after getting 122 votes at a city council meeting, beating former mayor Cilliers Brink who received 86 votes. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen Sune Luus of South Africa celebrates the wicket of Lorna Jack-Brown of Scotland during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Scotland at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 09, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images) A Romanian Honor Guard soldier waits for his turn to carry a wreath of flowers during a ceremony marking the Romanian National Day of Commemorating the Holocaust, held at the Holocaust Memorial in Bucharest, Romania, 09 October 2024. Ethnic Jews from Romania marked the start of the Holocaust by laying flowers in the memory of the victims of the then pro-Nazi Romanian regime. Romania dedicated a Holocaust memorial in Bucharest on 08 October 2009 to commemorate the killing of more than a quarter million Jews and Roma by the Nazi-allied Romanian authorities during World War Two. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT A voter (R) looks on as a polling station official (L) shows her a ballot paper at a polling station at a school in Munhava in Beira on October 9, 2024 during Mozambique’s national election. (Photo by Zinyange Auntony / AFP) A journalist poses next to a photograph of former Argentina’s footballer Diego Maradona holding the trophy of the FIFA World Cup Mexico ’86 during a press presentation of the ‘Diego Vive’ theme park, dedicated to Diego Maradona and offering activities echoing Argentinian football legend’s life and achievements, in Barcelona on October 8, 2024. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP) People hug as Turkish citizens living in Lebanon prepare to leave via the Beirut port, in Beirut, Lebanon, 09 October 2024. According to the Turkish foreign ministry, two Turkish navy ships headed to Beirut to evacuate on 09 October around 2000 Turkish nationals living in Lebanon. According to the Turkish embassy in Lebanon, about 14,000 Turkish nationals are registered at the consulate in Lebanon. Several countries are evacuating their citizens from Lebanon as the Hezbollah-Israeli conflict escalates. Picture: EPA-EFE/STR An elderly Indian woman, Vimala Gowda, aged 77-year-old, arranges dolls, or ‘Golu dolls’, a local tradition that involves placing dolls on the steps as part of the Navaratri festival, in Bangalore, India, 09 October 2024. Vimala gowda keep dolls, or ‘Golu dolls’, a local tradition that involves placing dolls on the steps as part of the Navaratri festival for past 54-year-old as part of the Navaratri festival. The word Navaratri means ‘nine nights’ in Sanskrit. During Navratri, the nine forms of Durga (Hindu Mother Goddess) are worshiped. It is a festival of dance and music celebrated over a period of nine nights, and the tenth day is commonly referred to as Vijayadashami or Dussehra. Navaratri festival runs from 03 to 11 October, with Vijayadashami celebrated on 12 October. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV Visitors shelter from the rain with umbrellas on the Parvis des Droits de l’Homme on Esplanade du Tocadero across from the Eiffel Tower, as remnants of hurricane Kirk cause heavy rainfall over Paris, on October 9, 2024. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) A rainbow is seen as the sea waves crash against the Malecon promenade in Havana due to the passage of Hurricane Milton on October 9, 2024. A “catastrophic” Hurricane Milton was closing in on the storm-battered state of Florida on Wednesday as US officials pleaded with residents to flee or risk dying. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP) Farmworkers harvest cranberries at the Weston Cranberry Corporation Farm in Carver, Massachusetts on October 8, 2024. Rabbi Moshe Haim Nigri participates in the Kaparot Ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 08 October 2024. Kaparot is a ritual of liberation from sins that takes place at the beginning of the Jewish New Year, the days before the celebration of Yon Kippur, or Day of Atonement, the most important religious holiday for the Hebrew people. It consists of passing a live chicken over one's head three times while praying, and then sacrificing the bird. The shochet is a person specially trained and authorized to slaughter animals and birds. Picture: EPA-EFE/Andre Coelho