Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha fight Netflix’s ‘Beauty and the Bester’ release in urgent court bid

The pair has filed an urgent court application to block the release of Netflix’s much-anticipated true-crime documentary.

Convicted murderer Thabo Bester and his partner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, are once again at the centre of public attention, this time not for their daring escape or double life, but for a courtroom battle.

Infamous couple takes on Netflix

The pair has filed an urgent court application to block the release of Netflix’s much-anticipated true-crime documentary. Beauty and the Bester is set to premiere on 12 September.

The streaming giant promises to unpack the scandal that shook South Africa. It will cover Bester’s audacious 2022 prison escape. The couple’s extravagant lifestyle while on the run will also be featured. Additionally, it will include the dramatic cross-border manhunt that led to their arrest in Arusha, Tanzania.

Why are they in prison?

Bester, nicknamed the “Facebook Rapist,” is currently serving a life sentence for murder and multiple rape convictions. Magudumana, once a respected doctor, was arrested alongside him and now faces charges that include aiding an escape, defeating the ends of justice, and fraud.

Their capture in Tanzania ended months of speculation and exposed one of the country’s biggest security failures.

The couple is currently being held, awaiting trial on their fresh charges.

Showmax already told their story

This isn’t the first time their saga has been retold on screen.

Earlier this year, local platform Showmax released a gripping documentary featuring exclusive interviews. This included one with Magudumana’s brother, who gave his side of the family’s story.

The show reignited a public debate about how an acclaimed doctor became embroiled in one of South Africa’s most notorious criminal tales.

Netflix in the crosshairs

Now, Netflix’s Beauty and the Bester threatens to peel back even more layers. The couple is determined to stop it.

Legal experts say their urgent application may hinge on privacy and fair trial arguments. However, many believe the public’s right to know will outweigh their claims.