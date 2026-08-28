Celebs And Viral

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

‘You should know better’: Young Stunna calls out Tol A$$ Mo’s hypocrisy from Dubai

Picture of Kaunda Selisho

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

3 minute read

28 August 2026

10:24 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Stunna argued that someone who has lived through that kind of digital mob treatment, and spoken publicly about how much it hurt, should know better than to dish it out to someone else.

Young Stunna hit back at Tol A$$ Mo after the comedian mocked his appearance on holiday in Dubai, accusing him of hypocrisy given his own public struggles.

Young Stunna fired back at Tol A$$ Mo after the comedian mocked his appearance during his Dubai getaway. Picture: Instagram, @youngstunna_rsa

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Young Stunna isn’t here for jokes.

The Amapiano star, currently soaking up the sun in Dubai, has clapped back at comedian Tol A$$ Mo after he reportedly mocked the singer’s appearance in a recent holiday snap.

Specifically, the black metal grillz Stunna has been showing off in his holiday content.

Rather than letting it slide, Stunna filmed a response from a boat at sea, delivering his message with little to no mercy for the veteran comedian.

‘You should know better’

The main argument of Stunna’s clapback hinged on the 41-year-comedian’s hypocrisy. He referenced a period when Tol A$$ Mo was himself the target of intense online backlash and reportedly spoke about experiencing suicidal thoughts as a result of the public pile-on.

Stunna argued that someone who has lived through that kind of digital mob treatment, and spoken publicly about how much it hurt, should know better than to dish it out to someone else.

“Talking sh** about people’s lives, and if you understand it drove you to… suicidal… bro! You were at your posie, you were about to cisha yourself, and then you realised… and then your medi found you,” he said, struggling to catch his trian of thought in a video shared to his Instagram stories.

“You went to the podcast and cried like a man! Like a man, the f***? Like a man. Ni***, you know, I deal with this sh** every f***ng day. I deal with people calling me gay. I deal with people saying that I look like I have Down syndrome. I don’t care !”

The 28-year-old musician’s rant was followed by a series of expletives and insults and an instruction to Tol A$$ Mo to come clean if he’s broke and needs financial assistance so that he doesn’t have to rage-bait for ad dollars.

Fans side with Stunna

Clips of the exchange have circulated on X and Instagram, with much of the reaction siding with Stunna and framing Tol A$$ Mo’s original jab and the double standard it exposed as the bigger story.

Tol A$$ Mo has not issued a direct public response to the clapback at the time of writing and appears to have deleted the video of the Amapiano juggernaut.

Read more on these topics

Amapiano comedian entertainment music Tol Ass Mo
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections 2026 A VIEW OF THE WEEK: The ANC is no longer just a vehicle for looting; it is itself being burgled
News Old tender tricks recycled as R6.8m transport department contracts questioned
News ‘You’re talking sh*t’: Morero and community members argue over electricity issues (VIDEO)
South Africa DA rakes in R104m as IEC probes ANC’s funding compliance
Courts Possible plea deal for Zimbabwean man accused of killing his family in the UK

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News