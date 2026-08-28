‘You should know better’: Young Stunna calls out Tol A$$ Mo’s hypocrisy from Dubai

Stunna argued that someone who has lived through that kind of digital mob treatment, and spoken publicly about how much it hurt, should know better than to dish it out to someone else.

Young Stunna isn’t here for jokes.



The Amapiano star, currently soaking up the sun in Dubai, has clapped back at comedian Tol A$$ Mo after he reportedly mocked the singer’s appearance in a recent holiday snap.



Specifically, the black metal grillz Stunna has been showing off in his holiday content.

Rather than letting it slide, Stunna filmed a response from a boat at sea, delivering his message with little to no mercy for the veteran comedian.

‘You should know better’

The main argument of Stunna’s clapback hinged on the 41-year-comedian’s hypocrisy. He referenced a period when Tol A$$ Mo was himself the target of intense online backlash and reportedly spoke about experiencing suicidal thoughts as a result of the public pile-on.



Stunna argued that someone who has lived through that kind of digital mob treatment, and spoken publicly about how much it hurt, should know better than to dish it out to someone else.



“Talking sh** about people’s lives, and if you understand it drove you to… suicidal… bro! You were at your posie, you were about to cisha yourself, and then you realised… and then your medi found you,” he said, struggling to catch his trian of thought in a video shared to his Instagram stories.



“You went to the podcast and cried like a man! Like a man, the f***? Like a man. Ni***, you know, I deal with this sh** every f***ng day. I deal with people calling me gay. I deal with people saying that I look like I have Down syndrome. I don’t care !”



The 28-year-old musician’s rant was followed by a series of expletives and insults and an instruction to Tol A$$ Mo to come clean if he’s broke and needs financial assistance so that he doesn’t have to rage-bait for ad dollars.

Fans side with Stunna

Clips of the exchange have circulated on X and Instagram, with much of the reaction siding with Stunna and framing Tol A$$ Mo’s original jab and the double standard it exposed as the bigger story.



Tol A$$ Mo has not issued a direct public response to the clapback at the time of writing and appears to have deleted the video of the Amapiano juggernaut.

