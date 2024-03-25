The top 10 wedding destination spots in Africa revealed

Wedding Ceremony setting between the mountains side view. Picture: iStock

South Africa‘s beautiful vineyards, beaches, and mountains make it a dream location for weddings.

According to a study conducted by GoldTrust, a gold wedding band and engagement ring company, South Africa stands as the pinnacle of destination wedding dreams for American couples.

To rank the countries, GoldTrust looked at all American searches related to booking a wedding in each country, such as “book a wedding in South Africa.”

South Africa leads the pack, followed closely by Ghana, Nigeria, and Morocco.

Other destinations gaining popularity include Mauritius, Seychelles, Cameroon, Sierra Leone, Sudan, and South Sudan.

Top 5 destination wedding spots in Africa this year

South Africa

With 2,550 monthly searches, South Africa is the top pick for American couples planning destination weddings. Cape Town and the Winelands are particularly popular spots for their mix of luxury and natural beauty.

Ghana

Following closely with 2,290 searches for its blend of cultural heritage and coastal beauty.

Nigeria

With 2,270 searches, Nigeria boasts a vibrant mix of cultures and landscapes, from bustling Lagos to tranquil Calabar.

Morocco

The country attracts 1,070 searches, enticing couples with its ancient cities, spice-filled air, and stunning architecture.

Mauritius

Boasting 730 searches, Mauritius is an ideal paradise with pristine beaches and exclusive resorts, perfect for intimate ceremonies. Seychelles follows Mauritius with 280 searches from beach lovers.

Emerging destinations like Cameroon (290), Sierra Leone (250), and Sudan (200) are also in the top 10 for their unique beauty and authenticity, from lush landscapes to unspoiled beaches and historic richness.

South Sudan, with 20 searches, appeals to adventurous couples looking for a less-travelled destination.

To view more findings from the study, visit GoldTrust.

