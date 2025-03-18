University of Pretoria’s Javett Art Centre to celebrate Human Rights Day through art, food and storytelling

The experience will bring the moving work from the We, The Purple exhibition into conversation with Chef Gontse Mai

An art lover inside the Javett Art Center. The space will host a celebration of Human right’s day that brings together art and food, Picture: Supplied by Javett UP.

To celebrate this year’s Human Rights Day, the University of Pretoria’s Javett Art Centre will present the Tour and Taste: The Purple Plate, a fusion of art and culinary storytelling.

“The idea of merging art with culinary experiences, especially through a thematic connection between the food and the artwork, is another of innovative approaches to enhance our visitor’s experience and engagement with the art and our spaces,” Acting CEO at Javett-UP Jackie Rens said.

“This will not only give guests a deeper connection to both the art and food, but the rich history secreted in these cultural products which define our nation.”

Set against the backdrop of Javett-UP’s current exhibition We, The Purple, the event combines cultural enrichment, culinary enjoyment, and the visual engagement of art, providing guests with a sensory experience through art, food, and history of the city and that of the country.

We, The Purple exhibition has been running at the Javett Art Centre since September 2024 and will wrap at the end of May.

ALSO READ: ’33 never looked this good’: Cheslin Kolbe as wife celebrates birthday [Pics]

The culinary experience

The experience on Human Rights Day will bring the moving work from the We, The Purple exhibition into conversation with Chef Gontse Mai, who will be in charge of the culinary experience.

“Partnering with Javett-UP is a milestone for Oh Mai Catering… This art centre has been home to many prized collections that hold our heritage, our views expressed in art, and it allows for freedom of expression,” said the chef.

The chef is participating in the whole experience through her company, Oh Mai Catering, which was established in 2022.

“As with Oh Mai Catering… it begins with an expression. We like to tell stories with our food and make the food part of the conversation,” said the chef.

Oh Mai’s website describes the company as one that doesn’t just serve food, but crafts culinary experiences.

The culinary journey will feature South African favourites with a creative twist: from protein-rich Mopane worms and beloved biltong to innovative pairings with thyme.

Amagwinya (vetkoek) will round off the experience with sweet traditional treats like syrupy koeksisters and soft sponge cake.

ALSO READ: SA animator Lesego Vorster wins Emmy for Outstanding Individual Achievement

The Art

Through selected works from collections housed at Javett-UP and other loans from museums within the city, We The Purple reflects the evolution of Pretoria — its people, its protests, and its progress.

We, The Purple explores the complex tapestry of South Africa’s history, celebrating its triumphs and acknowledging its ongoing struggles since 1994, while fostering a space for dialogue, reflection, and artistic expression.

The exhibition includes works by artists such as Moshekwa Langa, Gerad Sekoto and Walter Oltmann.

Other pieces that will be on display are by artists Simon Lekgetho, Gladys Mgudlandlu, and Maggie Laubser, which are drawn from prestigious collections such as the Javett Family Collection, the South32 Collection, and the Bongi Dhlomo Collection, all housed at Javett-UP.

NOW READ: Stylish protest: Fashion designers take a stand against counterfeit goods in Sandton [VIDEO]