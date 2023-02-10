Buying flowers for your valentine? Here’s what the different colours symbolise

Citizen Reporter

Every year a couple of days before Valentine’s Day, the prices of red roses skyrocket, making them unaffordable for many wanting to treat the special person in their life.

While it is always nice to get a beautiful bouquet of red roses, there are other flowers and flower arrangements that have an equally special connotation.

“Flowers have a language of their own, and each type of flower conveys a different message. While red roses are often considered the traditional choice for Valentine’s Day, they are not the only option. In fact, there are many other flowers that can express your feelings just as beautifully, no matter what they’re for,” says florist Kylie Kaiser.

Think out of the box

Kylie says while red roses are the stock standard for Valentine’s Day, you shouldn’t exclude other flowers or arrangements that tells a story or narrative.

“While red roses always share deep love and passion, deeper meaning and personalised, creative interpretations of love could add deeper meaning to an arrangement. And it doesn’t have to break the bank,” she says.

How to choose the right Valentine’s Day flowers

Before picking flowers or an arrangement for your Valentine, make sure you know what type of flowers she likes.

“If you’re not sure what your loved one’s favorite flowers are, consider including a variety of blooms in different shades of pink or red. This way, you’re sure to create a bouquet that will make them smile,” suggests Kylie.

The meaning behind flower colours explained

Red embraces love, passion, desire, strength, courage

Pink speaks to grace, gentleness, joy, admiration and love

Yellows share joy, friendship, happiness, hope and gratitude

White flowers communicate innocence, purity, truth, peace and sympathy.

Purple flowers denote royalty, luxury, power, nobility and dignity

Hues of blue touch on themes of trust, peace, calm, stability and serenity

Orange delivers a dose of energy to an arrangement, exploding with feelings of enthusiasm, attraction, excitement, warmth and happiness.

*Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

