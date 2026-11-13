What to do this weekend: Boys time – Turn the smell of your fave beer den into a fragrance

This weekend, find a unique scent inspired by your favourite beer den.

Have you ever wondered what a bottle of beer smells like? Or maybe you amalgamated your fave drinking hole and made it one what room scent would emerge?

Castle Lite literally has come up with the answer for you.

I recently got to experience what a beer hall in a bottle would smell like, and it’s not what you might think; it’s actually very fragrant and pleasant. You’re probably wondering how.

With one of the season’s most interesting pop-up experiences, Castle Lite is bringing three popular South African bar-inspired rooms to Nelson Mandela Square. It’s also bringing its latest draught innovation there.

What makes a bar your favourite?

Picture: Supplied

It might be the people, the atmosphere, the memories, the feeling you get the moment you walk through the door, or the anticipation of a crisp, refreshing draught. On 14-15 November 2026, Castle Lite is packing all those elements together at Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton for the Beyond the Bar pop-up. Well, now you can bottle that emotion up in a room spray.

Why?

Beyond the Bar brought the idea to life through three spaces inspired by Cubana, Forester’s Arms and The Radium Beer Hall. They recreated elements of each bar’s distinct personality through scent, nostalgic menu cues and games.

Picture: Supplied

At The Radium Game Room, notes of well-worn biker leather, art-scene aftershave and lingering vintage smoke set the scene, with pool and darts bringing a playful element to the experience.

Cubana Lounge captured the venue’s vibrant character through notes of neon-based hookah clouds. Meanwhile, Foresters Arms drew on notes of puffer vest, unexplained smoke and a sharp hint of expensive Newlands pine. These evoke the familiar atmosphere of the iconic local.

Alongside Draught in a Bottle, guests discovered Ou Bar de Parfum, a limited-edition collection of room sprays inspired by the three bars. The collection translated their distinctive atmospheres into a sensory experience for the home. In addition, it complemented the new draught innovation with an unexpected expression of South African bar culture.

The fragrance you create at the end is a reminder of good times with the guys.

Event details

The experience will open to the public at Nelson Mandela Square, Sandton City, on 14 and 15 November 2026, from 11am to 7pm.