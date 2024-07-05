What to wear: For the gents at the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2024

Blue and white: This year’s theme echoes the sea Ride the wave at the HollywoodBets Durban July Men’s fashion speaks of the warm Indian Ocean and white-horse waves.

As the excitement mounts for Saturday’s HollywoodBets Durban July at the Greyville racecourse – one of the most anticipated events in South Africa’s social calendar – fashion enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement about what to wear on the big day.

Designer Vuyo Mbuyiselo Mokoena is the owner of the fashion brand Vooyoh Designs and a TV wardrobe master to local stars and government dignitaries.

He shares his expert fashion tips for the gents who are still working out the perfect outfit for the big race day. Mokoena advises thinking about colour choices.

I am ready. Businessman in the city, Image Istock

He encourages thinking about ocean waves, transitioning from deep blues to crisp whites, and incorporating the hues of coral reefs.

The idea is to capture the artistic essence of the sea through your attire.

This resonates with the event’s outdoor setting and adds vibrancy to your look.

Embrace the colours of the sea.

AQUA MAN

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 11: Chris Hemsworth arrives at the Paramount Pictures 2024 CinemaCon (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Actor Chris Hemsworth nails the cool ocean look.

Textures play a crucial role in a visually engaging ensemble.

Mokoena suggests exploring fabric that mimics the foamy surface of the sea, sleek lines of silk, and anything striped. Feathers and textures that resemble a horse’s mane and its silky coat are also encouraged.

These bring a tactile quality to an outfit making it unique and sophisticated. You can pair a white T-shirt with a blue blazer.

WHITE ON WHITE

Bad Bunny attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Singer Bad Bunny adds flair with a cape. Experiment with textures Garments that flow elegantly, much like waves, add a dramatic flair.

Consider incorporating a cape into your outfit for that extra touch of theatrical elegance. The key is to create movement and fluidity, echoing the natural flow of the ocean.

Flowing garments and dramatic capes Blazers are a staple ,but Mokoena advises being experimental with them. Opt for wide-legged suits as a cohesive two-piece or a mix-and-match set.

For those who prefer a slimmer fit, tailored, cigarette-cut pants hark back to the 1920s and the opulent style of the Great Gatsby.

Double-breasted blazers or three-piece suits are also chic choices, but the emphasis is on wide-legged trousers. Use the Great Gatsby look as your style reference – it’s about capturing timeless elegance with a modern twist.

CREAM DELIGHT

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Grace Wales Bonner and Lewis Hamilton attend The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at The Royal Albert Hall (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

F1 driver Lewis Hamilton is the cream of the crop.

Blazers with a twist For footwear, take inspiration from the bold choices made by singer Bad Bunny.

Integrate feathers with some fur, maintaining a consistent theme in the fabric and textures of your outfit. Add an alluring element to your coat or blazer that speaks about the fluidity of the sea.

Footwear inspiration Durban’s heat is a factor that must be considered on the day.

Mokoena emphasises the importance of comfort, suggesting lightweight, breathable fabrics.

A boater hat can be stylish and practical, offering shade while allowing for personalisation to match your outfit.

The boater doesn’t necessarily have to be the traditional straw hat – think outside the box and choose materials that complement your overall look.

CUTTING EDGE

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – Bad Bunny attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Singer Bad Bunny goes all out to impress with his bold choice of accessories. Comfort and practicality Accessories can make or break an outfit, so don’t hesitate to carry a man bag.

With unisex fashion trends on the rise, there are many masculine sling bags that can carry your essentials without bulking up your pockets.

Handsome man in a dark blue shirt and blue jacket on a blue background, pic Istock

Accessorise with confidence For the women accompanying their fashionable gents, Mokoena recommends shoes with a slight point and a short kitten heel. T

his subtle choice ensures elegance while maintaining comfort throughout the day.

The Durban July is the perfect occasion to showcase your sartorial prowess.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Bad Bunny attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

With Vuyo Mokoena’s expert tips, you will turn heads and make a memorable impression. Embrace the colours of the sea, experiment with textures, and don’t shy away from dramatic, flowing garments.

For more information, visit Hollywoodbets Durban July and stay tuned to The Citizen for regular updates on all things fashion and entertainment leading up to the event