WhatsApp warning to SA parents after 9-year-olds exposed to porn in friend group call

South African digital law expert Emma Sadlier has warned parents not to give primary school children access to WhatsApp after a group of nine-year-olds were shown pornography during a group call.

A South African digital law expert has issued a blunt warning to parents after a group of nine-year-old friends were allegedly shown pornography by a classmate during a WhatsApp group call.

Emma Sadlier, who regularly assists families when children’s online safety goes wrong, shared details of the incident in a video posted by her business page, The Digital Law Company. She said it came to her in an email from a distressed mother.

“I always say I can’t be shocked and then I am shocked. As you know, I’m the first responder when things go wrong, often with children in southern Africa, and we help where we can,” Sadlier said.

What happened

According to the email, which Sadlier read aloud in her video, the girl’s mother said her nine-year-old daughter and several friends were exposed to explicit material by another child their age.

“The child did this by getting all the friends on a group WhatsApp call and shared her screen and showed them the pornographic content,” the email read.

The mother said she raised the matter with the other child’s parents. “One mom told the child’s parents; they thanked her for letting them know. Their reaction was to smack their child and confiscate devices,” the email said.

The writer then asked her own daughter whether she had seen the content too. “She said she had. I then punished my daughter for not telling us and took her devices away.”

Sadlier said the email went on to detail the school’s response and the fallout afterwards.

“Point blank”

Sadlier’s message to parents was unambiguous. “Your primary school child should not have a device that has WhatsApp on it. It’s just point blank. WhatsApp is not appropriate.”

The law expert further said she was particularly concerned about the group chats children are being added to. “It’s completely mad to me that we will allow our nine-year-olds to be on a WhatsApp group chat.”

She also pointed to features that add to the risk. “The channels on WhatsApp are a nightmare. The Meta AI chatbot, nightmare. These group chats are often at maximum capacity, 1 024 people at any given time. They’re on WhatsApp groups with people they don’t know.”

Sadlier acknowledged the reason many South African parents give for handing children phones before offering a low-tech solution. “You get them a dumb phone. You can go and get them the cheapest phone possible. They can phone you if they need to. They have absolutely no business being on social media. And WhatsApp is social media.”

“It’s your fault”

Sadlier did not hold back on where she believes responsibility lies.

“If you’ve given your child in primary school a device, you are giving them a directory of pornography. It’s your fault that they’ve seen pornography, not the child.”

“The child has absolutely no chance against this algorithmic machine that you’re putting in their pocket.”

She went further, arguing that parents, rather than children, should face consequences. “The idea that you’re putting this machine in the hands of those children at that age is, in my view, actually criminal.”

She also acknowledged the pressures parents face.

“I don’t want to sound like a blamer. I understand that sometimes we have to put our children in front of a screen, that sometimes we need to just do life. But please, I’m begging you with everything in me, do not let your children on these WhatsApp groups at a young age.”

Don’t punish, support

Sadlier’s strongest plea was about what happens after a child is exposed.

“If your child comes to you to say that they have been exposed to pornography, you treat them like the victim that they are. You get them the kind of counselling and help and conversations that they need at that time. You certainly don’t punish them.”

Punishment, she warned, makes things worse. “If you punish them, the next time it happens, they’re just not going to come to you, and they need you. They need you on their team at that moment more than ever.”

She recommended the organisation Fight the New Drug, which she said has “scripts on their website about how to talk to your children about pornography”.

“The second your child has an internet-connected device, that’s it. The internet has no shallow end. They are going to see all of that harmful content, and you need to be on standby to hold their hand through that process.”

What to do if your child has been exposed

Experts say how a parent responds in the first moments matters.

Stay calm and don’t judge. Discovering that your child has seen pornography can be shocking, but reacting in the heat of the moment can backfire. Reassure your child that they are safe and not in trouble. Children who fear punishment or having their devices confiscated are far more likely to hide future encounters, Germiston City News has previously reported.

Have an open, age-appropriate conversation. Use the opportunity for a non-judgemental discussion, and try to establish whether the exposure was accidental or points to a deeper issue. Explain that pornography presents unrealistic expectations and does not reflect healthy relationships. Reinforce what private body parts are, how to set boundaries, and that no one has the right to send a child explicit images or ask them for pictures of themselves.

Strengthen digital safeguards. Set parental passwords, enforce screen-time limits and activate content filters. Where children do have access to apps, use built-in tools such as comment controls and keyword filters to block offensive words and explicit phrases.

Know when to get professional help. If your child shows worrying behavioural changes, such as sudden sexualised language or extreme secrecy about passwords, or you suspect they have been targeted by a predator, contact a child protection organisation, social worker or family counsellor.