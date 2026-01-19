‘Don’t try me!’: Julius Malema’s furious warning to Daliwonga ignites viral chaos

Malema drags Daliwonga online after alleged no-show. Mzansi Twitter says 'Yoh, not like this!'

One missed performance, one heated tweet, and suddenly Mzansi Twitter was louder than a bass-heavy amapiano drop.

Amapiano meets politics, and it gets messy

When amapiano star Daliwonga allegedly failed to show up for a booked gig in Polokwane, in Limpopo, nobody expected the fallout to land smack in the middle of South Africa’s political timeline.

But once EFF leader Julius Malema entered the chat, the situation escalated from backstage drama to full-blown trending chaos.

The performance was scheduled at Slageng Lounge in Seshego, a popular spot owned by Tshepo Malema, Julius Malema’s brother.

According to social media chatter, the artist was booked, paid, and expected on stage but never arrived. Fans who had pulled through for vibes, groove, and amapiano magic were left standing. Disappointed. Confused. Heated.

Julius Malema calls out Daliwonga

And then Malema posted.

Simply tweeting, “Don’t try me ba%$ard.”

Malema’s public post calling out the singer’s professionalism instantly lit up timelines. In typical Malema fashion, the tone was direct, sharp, and unapologetic, and Mzansi Twitter wasted no time grabbing popcorn.

The post quickly climbed the trending charts, not just because it dragged a chart-topping artist, but because it highlighted something South Africans love debating: accountability in the entertainment industry. When artists don’t pitch, who must answer? The artist, the management, or the booking agent?

Mzansi Twitter reacts: Memes, takes and team picks

Once the tweet hit, the reactions came flooding in.

Some users backed Malema, saying “a gig is a gig” and fans deserve respect, especially when money has exchanged hands.

Others weren’t having it, defending Daliwonga and pointing out that artists juggle packed schedules, travel delays, and behind-the-scenes chaos the public never sees.

Then came the memes. Screenshots. Parodies. Grammar jokes. The works. Because no serious debate survives without being turned into content on South African social media.

If it trends, it must be funny; it’s the law.

Daliwonga’s silence fuels the fire

What truly kept the buzz alive was Daliwonga saying absolutely nothing. No apology. No explanation. No “guys, here’s what happened”. And in pop culture, silence often reads louder than a diss track.

Fans began speculating about wild miscommunication. Management issues? Travel problems? Or just a clean miss? Without clarity, timelines filled the gaps with theories, jokes, and hot takes.

ALSO READ:‘The comeback is always stronger than the setback’: Felix Hlophe on his return as Gagasi FM lifts suspension

Bigger than a missed gig

Beyond the laughs, the incident tapped into a bigger conversation shaping youth culture right now. Should politicians publicly reprimand artists? And should entertainers be treated differently simply because they’re famous?

It’s also blurred the lines between entertainment, politics, and social media. One missed set at a lounge turned into a national talking point purely because of who was involved and how fast social media moves.

What next?

All eyes remain on whether Daliwonga will finally speak.

Until then, Mzansi is doing what it does best, debating, dragging, defending, and laughing in the same breath.

One thing’s for sure: when amapiano drama meets political clout on social media, peace is never an option.