Wiccan reveals how intent shapes the supernatural universe

Often misunderstood as witchcraft, Wicca is rooted in ancient pagan beliefs and practices.

“My path started with random readings,” Spiessens shared. By the age of 12, she was experimenting with astral travel, where the soul separates from the body at will. Picture: Supplied

A teapot can brew a delicious tea, but it can also clobber someone on the head. The difference lies in the user’s intention.

According to Wiccan and psychic Merle Spiessens, this principle represents the law of the universe: Anything can be used for good or evil, depending on the individual’s motives.

Spiessens explains that this philosophy is central to Wicca, a faith that seeks comfort and spiritual fulfilment in nature. Often misunderstood as witchcraft, Wicca is rooted in ancient pagan beliefs and practices. It involves engaging with what many call the supernatural universe.

Throughout her life, Spiessens has communicated with the “other side,” connecting with the departed, spirits, and other beings. She reveals that these entities have been channelled through her since childhood. Only recently did she decide to share her gift, offering counselling and guidance to clients at an esoteric haven in the East Rand.

‘I saw a lot of things’

Reflecting on her childhood, Spiessens said, “I was a bit of a strange child. I had an invisible friend, and I was very quiet. I saw a lot of things.”

She notes that these early experiences with the supernatural were innate, with no formal teaching required. Her parents, initially shocked, eventually accepted her abilities, although they never fully understood them.

Interestingly, Spiessens wasn’t always a Wiccan. Describing herself as an empath, she always sought ways to help others. Her spiritual journey began at Govinda’s, a Hare Krishna vegetarian restaurant at the faith’s Hillbrow temple, where meals were prepared for anyone who came, regardless of social status. This experience profoundly impacted her, emphasising giving without judgment and embracing values from various religions. It set her on an unmistakably spiritual path.

Readings at the age of 12

“My path started with random readings,” Spiessens shared. By the age of 12, she was experimenting with astral travel, where the soul separates from the body at will.

By 17, she was exploring spiritual texts and discovered the works of Wiccan author Scott Cunningham, which significantly influenced her spiritual development.

For Spiessens, the essence of Wicca lies in intention and ethical conduct. She emphasised, “When I say or do something, it’s with good intention. It’s a gift that continues beyond the moment.”

She rejects simplistic labels like “white witch” or “black witch,” insisting that it’s all about how one uses their abilities and tools. “Our practices would have gotten us burnt at the stake during the Middle Ages,” she joked, highlighting the historical misunderstandings about her faith.

Unpretentious and fond of fairies, Spiessens uses various spiritual tools when conducting readings for clients.

These include scrying with a crystal ball, Tarot and fairy cards, and a pendulum for answering pressing questions. She approaches her work with authenticity and thoroughness, always with the intent to help.

‘Theory of relativity suggests multiple dimensions’

Moreover, Spiessens notes that science has begun to acknowledge phenomena once considered purely spiritual. She cites Einstein’s theory of relativity, which suggests that time can bend, hinting at the existence of other dimensions.

This scientific perspective, she believes, might one day intersect with spirituality, as both seek to understand the fundamental nature of reality. “It’s all a cycle,” Spiessens remarked. “Everything is interconnected, which is why the choices we make in our lives are so significant.”

Spiessens’ journey is one of continuous discovery and service to others. She remains dedicated to her mission, supported by friends and family who encourage her to continue helping others.

Despite her abilities, she remains humble, often retreating to her “little broom closet,” a private space where she can reflect, grow, and evolve spiritually.

