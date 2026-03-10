In case you missed it: Petrol-shedding in SA? | ActionSA’s ‘R200k contract’ | ‘Scared’ Suliman Carrim

Catch up on the biggest stories of Tuesday, 10 March 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, there are concerns that South Africa may face an actual fuel shortage due to the Middle East war.

Meanwhile, a former ActionSA councillor says she has resigned after being forced to sign a contract that ties her to the party until the 2026 local government elections.

Furthermore, North West businessman Suliman Carrim has claimed he was caught up in the friendship between Hangwani Maumela and Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

Weather tomorrow: 11 March 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of heatwave conditions, extreme temperatures, and fire danger risks across parts of the Northern Cape, Western Cape, and Eastern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Petrol-shedding ahead? Middle East war may lead to a fuel shortage in SA

Oil price volatility and blocked tanker routes are raising fears of higher fuel prices and possible shortages in South Africa. Picture: iStock

While the Middle East war is about to rocket fuel prices into the stratosphere – by between R4 and R6 a litre for petrol – an even bigger worry is that if the conflict drags on, South Africa may face an actual fuel shortage.

The last time this happened – in the crisis caused by the 1973 Arab-Israeli war, in which oil producing countries stopped exports – there were queues at fuel stations across the world.

This country almost ground to a halt, with the government being forced to introduce emergency rationing measures, including a ban on all fuel sales at night and over weekends, as well as a reduction in the national speed limit to just 80km/h.

Today, many of those refineries have closed and dodgy dealings related to the fund, which is part of the Central Energy Fund group, are believed to have reduced South Africa’s emergency fuel back-ups significantly.

ActionSA: Stay or cough up R200k

ActionSA leader, Herman Mashaba. Picture: Michel Bega

A former ActionSA councillor says she has resigned after being forced to sign a contract that ties her to the party until the 2026 local government elections.

According to Gen Durand, who left the party on Monday, councillors were told to meet at a hotel in Johannesburg a few days ago. At that meeting, they were presented with contracts that indicate that if they leave the party before the elections, they will be sued for R200 000.

Durand believes the contract is part of a witch-hunt exercise to identify which ActionSA councillors had applied to become DA councillors and those who are planning to jump ship before the elections.

‘I was scared’ – Carrim explains why he paid Hangwani Maumela on Cat Matlala’s behalf

Businessman Suliman Carrim at Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 6 February 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

North West businessman Suliman Carrim has again claimed he was caught up in the friendship between two men, this time Hangwani Maumela and Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

On Monday, Carrim confirmed to the Madlanga commission his business relationship with Matlala connected to the R360 million South African Police Service (Saps) contract to provide medical services.

“Vusi and I agreed that if I advance R10 million, I would be paid an additional amount of R10 million over a three-year period. The repayment would be made at an equivalent of 10% of all payments received until the amount of R20 million was paid,” Carrim told the commission on Monday.

However, he said has only received a net payment of R1.7 million from Matlala to date. The commission has now found evidence that the net payment of R1.7 million was after Carrim was asked to pay Maumela R750 000.

He said he continued to pay Maumela money because he was “scared” after reading media reports about him and Matlala.

Flying could become unaffordable as jet fuel prices jump by 70%

Travellers may be in for an airfare shock. Picture: iStock

South African travellers must brace themselves for potential massive spikes in air ticket prices. This after Jet A1 fuel prices rocketed week on week with hikes of up to 70% at two of South Africa’s three major airports.

Cape Town International Airport and King Shaka International Airport in Durban have both hiked the cost of a litre of Jet A1 fuel. Airlink chief executive de Villiers Engelbrecht confirmed the increase.

“Airlink was notified of increases in the Jet A1 fuel price at coastal airports earlier today,” he said. “The fuel supply agreements are confidential, but I can confirm that the increases are in the region of 70% week-on-week.”

Jet fuel prices at OR Tambo International had not increased dramatically by Tuesday afternoon, but airlines expect it to follow suit soon.

Jill Scott set to return to South Africa

American singer and actress, Jill Scott. Picture: X/Twitter

American singer Jill Scott is set to perform in South Africa later this year as part of her ‘To Whom This May Concern’ tour.

Scott will perform in Pretoria on 7 November and in Cape Town on 11 November.

The neo-soul artist last performed in the country in 2024 when she was one of the headline acts at the Delicious Festival.

