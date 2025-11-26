Cartoon of the day: 26 November 2025

Despite the strengthening of laws to prevent GBV, the levels of violence don't seem to be decreasing

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) is an annual international campaign to end violence against women and children.

It takes place from 25 November to 10 December.

However, despite the strengthening of laws and policies to try to prevent GBV, the levels of violence don’t seem to be decreasing.

The violence frequently takes place behind closed doors and is often the result of deep-rooted societal norms.

On Friday, government officially declared gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) as a national disaster. Will this lead to fewer reported cases of GBV? Time will tell.

