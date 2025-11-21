PICS & VIDEOS: Women across South Africa stage silent standstill to demand action on GBVF

Dressed in black, participants lay down for 15 minutes at 12pm on Friday, representing the 15 women killed daily in the country.
South Africa paused at midday on Friday as thousands of women and community members participated in a coordinated nationwide shutdown to protest gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).
The shutdown comes after Women for Change’s petition calling for GBVF to be declared a national disaster surpassed one million signatures.
Instead of marches, protesters staged a symbolic “silent lie-down”.
Dressed in black, participants lay down for 15 minutes at 12pm, representing the 15 women killed daily in the country.
From Cape Town’s Sea Point Promenade to Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg, the Union Buildings in Pretoria, Durban’s beachfront and campuses in Bloemfontein, Polokwane and Mbombela, crowds gathered in silence.
Cape Town, Seapoint this morning 💜💜💜#womenshutdown pic.twitter.com/q43qsm97F4— Nomvula Mandy Khuzwayo (@nomvul_khuzwayo) November 21, 2025
Several universities and community organisations supported the action, with students and staff joining the standstill.
Women for Change urged all participants to refrain from any paid or unpaid work for the day and called for a spending blackout to demonstrate women’s economic power.
“Let’s show the world the power of women,” it said.
We’re here. Lip service isn’t enough anymore. #WomenShutdown pic.twitter.com/9l4rtuDEj2— Bassie 𐚁 (@BassieLastrassi) November 21, 2025
Participants lie down during a @womenforchange5 march drawing attention to the impact of gender-based violence nationwide.#womenshutdown #stopgbv #ocn pic.twitter.com/9Lvl03h30Y— Our City News (@OurCityNews) November 21, 2025
