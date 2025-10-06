Writers call for the release of Israeli-abducted SA author Zukiswa Wanner

Wanner is an author who has published books ranging from novels to non-fiction and children’s books.

South African writers have launched a petition for the release of author and activist Zukiswa Wanner, who was among the activists on the Global Sumud Flotilla.

“As a collective of independent South African writers, we wish to express our support, solidarity and admiration for the courageous actions taken by the individuals who joined the Global Sumud Flotilla [GSF],” read the statement from the writers.

The statement was released after the GSF Flotilla was intercepted by Israeli naval forces nearly a week ago. Among those abducted is Wanner.

“We wish to mention our fellow writer, Zukiswa Wanner, with whom we lost contact on the evening of 1 October 2025, when the boat she was sailing on was likely intercepted by the IDF,” said the writers’ statement.

Those who have signed the petition include Fred Khumalo, Sindi-Leigh Tenielle McBride, and Niren Tolsi, among its long list of authors.

Who is Zukiswa Wanner?

These include The Madams, Hardly Working and Black Pimpernel: Nelson Mandela on the Run. In 2015, Wanner won the K Sello Duiker Award at the South African Literary Awards for her book London Cape Town Joburg.

In 2020, she founded the first pandemic literary festival, Afrolit Sans Frontières, which later evolved into Virtually Yours.

In the same year, she became the first African woman to receive the Goethe Medal, a German state award for her contributions to cultural exchange.

She was selected among the pan-Africanist New African magazine’s 100 Most Influential Africans and was cited by literary blog Brittle Paper as Literary Person of the Year 2020.

Wanner the activist

True to her activism, Wanner returned the Goethe Medal, citing the German government as the most significant arms exporter to Israel, alongside the US.

Months before 7 October 2023, Wanner attended the Palestine Festival of Literature, where she was in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and travelled to Ramallah, Nabi Saleh, East Jerusalem, Hebron and Lydd.

Wanner said she was shaken by what she experienced during her time there.

“One did not need to be from a country with a history of apartheid to see the daily injustices and indignities visited on Palestinians. Palestinians have separate roads, different number plates and are constantly under threat from strangers from the United States or white South Africans with apartheid nostalgia who come with guns and the protection of Israeli Defence Forces to settle into their homes,” she wrote on her website.

Her experience in Palestine led to her writing the extended essay, Vignettes of a People in an Apartheid State.

Detainees in high spirits

In their petition, the writers asked the South African government to take every step to ensure her immediate release and safe passage home.

“As we request the same for all South Africans who are part of the GSF.”

The writers also asked the same of all other governments with citizens that are part of the GSF: “advocate on behalf of your citizens to ensure their safe passage home”.

On Sunday, the Department of International Relations (Dirco) said the abducted South Africans, who include Nkosi Zwelivelile (Mandla) Mandela, are in “high spirits” despite their ordeal.

“Today (Sunday), our specialist team met with the South African delegation at the Negev Israeli Prison facility,” said Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri

“The delegation has confirmed the detainees are in good health and in high spirits. The necessary procedures for their safe passage and return home to South Africa are advancing steadily.”

