‘It was a proper near-death experience’: Celeste Ntuli on surviving a horror car crash

Actress and comedian Celeste Ntuli has opened up about surviving a near-death car crash.

Without going into too many details, Ntuli said the accident happened a few days ago.

“This is gonna be one of the first weird… I don’t know what to call it, but I’ll be talking a lot on social media. Then, before last Friday, I got into a car accident, and for those who were waiting for me in Secunda, that’s why I couldn’t make it,” she said.

She said the car is currently being repaired, adding that she learned a lot from the experience.

“It was a proper near-death experience. The car — they’re still sorting it out, and of course, there are many issues because it’s a sponsored car — but my near-death experience taught me something, and thank God for the brand-new car, it saved my life,” Ntuli added.

Upcoming performances

Ntuli is preparing for her live show, Live Jazz & Comedy with Celeste Ntuli & the Kings Kraal Band.

The event will take place at Kings Kraal in Bryanston, Johannesburg, on Wednesday, 8 October.

She also features in the second season of The Laugh Africa Comedy Festival, which premiered on Showmax last month.

The 13-episode series includes performances from Felix Hlophe, Robby Collins, Trevor Gumbi, Rob van Vuuren, Nina Hastie, and others.

Ntuli recently won Comedian of the Year at the 2025 Comics Choice Awards, marking two decades in comedy.

“Celebrating 20 years as a comedian, this couldn’t have come at a better time. God’s timing is perfect timing! Delayed, not denied,” she wrote on Instagram.

