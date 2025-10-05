GSF Flotilla detainees in ‘high spirits’ despite Israeli abduction

Mandla, the grandson of former South African president and global anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela, was among those on the GSF Flotilla.

The Department of International Relations (Dirco) says the South Africans, including Nkosi Zwelivelile (Mandla) Mandela, abducted by Israeli forces, are in “high spirits” despite their ordeal.

Mandla, the grandson of former South African president and global anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela, was among those on the GSF Flotilla intercepted by Israeli naval forces on Wednesday.

Other South Africans detained by Israel include Zukiswa Wanner, Reaaz Moolla, Zaheera Soomar and Dr Fatima Hendricks.

Claims

Israel claimed the flotilla was violating a lawful naval blockade that covers the waters next to the Gaza Strip. However, it’s unclear whether the boats had entered what is known as the “danger zone.”

The activists said the interception was illegal and not an act of defence, but a “brazen act of desperation.”

High spirits

Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said a South African team met with the activists.

“Today (Sunday), our specialist team met with the South African delegation at the Negev Israeli Prison facility.

“The delegation has confirmed the detainees are in good health and in high spirits. The necessary procedures for their safe passage and return home to South Africa are advancing steadily,” Phiri said.

Emotional

On Friday, Mandla’s wife, Nosekeni Rabia Mandela, said the family was “very emotional” about his detention.

“There are a lot of nerves. We haven’t had any real credible information coming from the flotillas since the abduction. The last time I heard from my husband was at 6pm on Wednesday evening, and that was before the interception, before they were abducted by the Israeli military, and they were taken as captives.”

Gaza peace

Meanwhile, the South African Government has joined countries across the globe in welcoming Hamas’ decision to release all Israeli hostages under the terms of a US plan for Gaza, urging Israel to reciprocate by releasing all Palestinian prisoners, including the children.

Global reactions, including from key mediators, to Hamas’s partial acceptance of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan to end Israel’s war on Gaza, have been tinged with hope of halting Israel’s two-year war.

Hostages

Hamas on Friday said it was ready to release all remaining Israeli captives and hand over power to other Palestinians, but other elements of the proposal needed further negotiations.

Phiri said Pretoria has taken note of the recent developments and intends to achieve a ceasefire and peace for Gaza and the region.

Phiri added that South Africa asserted that a lasting peace cannot be built upon the suppression of a people’s “fundamental human rights.”

