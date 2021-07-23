Warm up your home: Hacks for heating things up

Renate Engelbrecht

It’s time to take out those thick blankets, your wool socks and gather around the fireplace. As large parts of the country are covered in snow and the cold front blows inland, these hacks for warming up your home might just come in handy.

Let the sun warm up your home

It might not be summer, but South Africa is definitely one of the luckier countries when it comes to sunlight. Even in winter, we have the sun to warm us up. Make use of the sunlight to warm up your home by opening up the curtains and letting it in. Once the sun sets, close the curtains (the thicker the curtains, the better) which act as a layer of insulation to keep the rooms in your home warm.

Also make sure that there are no leaks or gaps to keep the warm air inside and the cold air outside.

Make a move to let hot air circulate

You might think that having the couch in front of the heater or the fireplace is ideal, but it might actually be one of the reasons you are struggling to warm up your home. A large couch in front of the fireplace will only soak up all the warmth, while moving it elsewhere might open up the room for hot air to circulate more freely, warming up your home more easily.

Insulation is key

Having insulation in your roof is probably one of the best hacks to warm up your home. They say that up to 25% of your home’s heat is lost through the roof. It might not come cheap and it might not be the ideal short-term solution for this weekend’s cold front, but if you have the money and the means, it might be a good option to invest in insulation for the future.

Roll out some rugs

Apart from adding some decorative style to a room, rugs can also come in very handy when you are trying to warm up your home. If you have tiled or hardwood flooring, a rug might help keep your feet and the room warmer on winter days.

Insulate your home by adding some rugs. Image: iStock

The good old hot water bottle

With load shedding and other electricity dramas being a reality for many South Africans, investing in some old-school home heating options is also not a bad idea. Putting a hot water bottle (or two) in your bed or on the couch underneath a blanket will heat up your home’s nesting spots in no time, allowing you to relax while keeping warm.

An excuse for baking

The challenge of warming up your home comes with a couple of perks too, like the excuse of having to bake something in order to keep the oven door open afterwards. The heat from a warm oven is magic and combined with the smell of freshly baked bread and biscuits, you’ll lure the whole family to the kitchen.

Warm up your home by baking bread and biscuits. Image: iStock

Warm up your home with terra cotta

Did you know that you can make your own heater from a terra cotta pot? By placing a propped up terra cotta pot upside down over candles, you will not only create a DYI heater, but also save on energy costs.

Block hot air

If you have a wall-mounted heater, consider putting up a floating shelf above it to block the hot air from moving upwards too quickly. This will especially help if your home has high ceilings.

Block cold air

As hot air moves upward, it draws in cold air from outside. Therefore, keep doors and windows closed and keep cold air from coming in from underneath the door by investing in or making your own door snake – a long, think cloth sack like a bean bag. You can also install what they call a door sweep if you feel cold air seep in beneath a door leading outside.

Let your pets help warm your home

Having pets is great, but having them indoors to cuddle with when it’s cold is even better! If you don’t have a pet to cuddle with, perhaps this is your chance to look into adopting a furry friend!

Let your pets help warm up your home. Image: iStock

Blankets in every room

With throws and blankets being a popular decorative item in any home, why not invest in a couple of good quality, cosy blankets from Volpes, KNUS or @Home for the rooms in which you spend most of your time? Blankets and throws are a great way of adding layers and textures to a space and it is the perfect addition for a bed or a couch for that extra bit of warmth. Quilts have also recently been revived and with it generally made from three layers, they are sure to keep you warm while also adding some personality to your home.