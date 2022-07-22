R99m lotto winner ignored bank calls thinking it was telemarketers

Narissa Subramoney

The lucky Pretoria man who bagged last week’s R99 million PowerBall Lotto dodged calls from his bank desperately trying to get in touch after his big win, thinking it was telemarketers.

After Tuesday’s highly publicised estimated PowerBall jackpot draw, the Pretoria man has finally come forward to claim the life-changing prize.

The man wagered R150 via the First National Banking App and selected his own numbers.

The R99 million winner, who didn’t want to give too much away, works in the finance industry, but he has no plans to quit his day job, despite winning such a significant amount.

“I have no plans to make big changes to my lifestyle; everything will still be normal. Perhaps I may just buy a car and a house only.”

“I do plan on paying off debt and investing the rest of the money,” he said.

The man checked his numbers during the morning after the jackpot draw, but when FNB tried to contact him, the winner ignored the number, assuming it was a telemarketing company calling to sell something to him.

When he eventually answered the call, the reality of winning a life-altering jackpot was confirmed as bank officials verified his details on the call.

“I was excited and extremely happy. I have played the lottery games since my days in university, so it has been many years, and this is the first time I won any jackpot,” added the winner.

“People need to understand that the odds of winning the lottery are very high. You will never know when it will be your turn to win, now I know that winning is possible,” he said.

“Ithuba congratulates the latest multi-millionaire, and we wish him well on his newfound wealth.”

“All winners are offered trauma counselling from our psychologists, as well as financial advice from registered financial advisors,” said Ithuba CEO, Charmaine Mabuza.

Players must be 18 years and older.

