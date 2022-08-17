R65 million Lotto jackpot up for grabs tonight

Citizen Reporter

If your hand has been itching this week, it could be a sign to buy a Lotto ticket for Wednesday’s draw, which has an estimated jackpot of R65 million.

The Lotto Plus 1 jackpot is estimated at R7.7 million and the Lotto Plus 2 at R2 million.

You could be the 12th Lotto jackpot winner this year, but only if you get your tickets from your nearest participating retailer, on the Lotto website by visiting nationallottery.co.za or participating banks including FNB, ABSA, Nedbank, Standard Bank and Capitec.

“Our life-changing jackpots across all our games are tax-free and winners of R50,000 and above receive free trauma counselling from professional psychologists, and financial advice from accredited financial advisors at no cost to them,” said Ithuba on Wednesday.

“Ithuba is proud to see the significant number of multi-millionaires we have created since obtaining our license in 2015. We encourage our players to take up the opportunity to play their favourite games for their chance to win,” said Charmaine Mabuza, Ithuba CEO.

Last week, a player from Garies, a small agricultural town in the Northern Cape, joined the list of multi-millionaires after winning R8,913,492.90 Lotto Plus 2 jackpot from Wednesday’s draw. The ticket was purchased at OK Grocer.

“We congratulate our latest winner. As they have won an amount above R50,000, we will support them through a team of financial advisors and psychologists, who will debrief him or her. Winning large amounts of money may cause a form of trauma or shock, as for our financial advisors, they are there to guide our winners and advise them of the different investment portfolios or opportunities,” said Mabuza.

Earlier in the month, an FNB app player’s quickpick ticket selection got them R6,850,178, with another one from Pretoria claiming his R99,983,308 jackpot prize. The man had played the game through the FNB App with a wager of R150 and selected his own numbers.