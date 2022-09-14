National Extreme Festival preparing for final coastal visit at Killarney

Andre De Kock

The country’s premier circuit racing show will perform at the Killarney circuit this Saturday (17 September), with the Extreme Festival race-day poised to thrill the Western Cape enthusiasts to the full.

Top billing will belong to the Global Touring Car (GTC) contingent, with 22 drivers scheduled on the starting grid.

The men to beat must include Robert Wolk (Chemical Logistics Toyota Corolla), Saood Variawa (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla), Michael van Rooyen (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla) and Bradley Liebenberg (Hype Volkswagen Golf GTI), with Mandla Ndakane (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla) and Andrew Rackstraw (RDSA Audi S3) also possibly in the hunt.

ALSO READ: National Extreme Festival passes fast-paced East London test

Jeffrey Kruger (Universal SupaPolo), Leyton Fourie (Express Hire SupaPolo), Danie van Niekerk (Universal SupaPolo), Keegan Campos (VW SupaPolo), Jonathan Mogotsi (Sonax SupaPolo), Arnold Neveling (Stradale SupaPolo) and Daniel Rowe (Perfect Circle SupaPolo) should be the front runners in the SupaCup category.

The event’s quickest lap times should come from the G&H Transport Extreme Supercar brigade, with front runners in the 22-strong field to be Franco Scribante (Porsche 911 RSR)

Expected to chase hard will be Jonathan du Toit (TAR Lamborghini Huracan), Charl Arangies (Stradale Audi R8), Marcel Angel (Autohaus Porsche 911 GT2), Dayne Angel (Autohaus Ferrari 488), Xolile Letlake (Lamborghini Huracan) and Jason Ibbotson (Ferrari 488).

The event’s closest racing should be provided by the CompCare Polo Cup brigade. Picture: Motorsport Fanatix

Local hero, Jurie Swart (Summit Polo), should be the Compcare Polo Cup favourite, challenged by Dawie van der Merwe (Universal Polo), Clinton Bezuidenhout (Stu Davidson Polo), Charl Visser (Universal Polo), Jagger Robertson (Liqui Moly Polo) and Tate Bishop (Angri Polo).

The Geldenhuis brothers, Antwan and Gerard (Abacus Mygales), should run up front in the InvestChem Formula 1600 races, chased by the likes of Troy Dolinschek (Sujean Mygale), Josh le Roux (InvestChem Mygale), Alex Vos (DV Building Mygale), Nicholas van Weely (Magnificent Paints Van Diemen) and Siyabonga Mankonkwana (InvestChem Mygale).

Defending champion, Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Jaguar XK8), will square up against tough competition in the races for Mobil 1 V8 Supercars.

Jonathan du Toit (TAR Lamborghini Huracan) and Charl Arangies (Stradale Audi R8) should fight for podium places in the races for G&H Transport Extreme Supercars. Picture: Motorsport Fanatix.

His nearest contenders should be Franco di Matteo (Laude Jaguar XK8), Terry Wilford (Fuchs Ford Mustang), Warren Lombard (Pepboys Ford Falcon), Julian Fameliaris (Lube-Net Chevrolet Corvette), David Coetzee (Elksa Ford Falcon), Steve Herbst (PPG Coatings Chevrolet Corvette) and Thomas Reib (Mobil 1 Chevrolet Lumina).

Rounding out the programme will be two races for the local Thermo Fires Clubmans category. With 44 cars in six separate classes taking to the tarmac.

Tickets will be on sale at the Killarney gates, with racing scheduled to commence at 10h30 on Saturday. For more information, call Tanya Human at 012 384 2299 or 082 390 6016.