BMW i3 production ends with “sold-out” HomeRun Edition

Charl Bosch

After a production run of eleven years and global sales of 250 000 units, BMW has officially ended production of the i3 at its Leipzig plant in Germany.

A model, whose future became the topic of speculation three years ago, the i3 had initially been expected to depart in 2024 after BMW CEO, Oliver Zipse, told the Leipziger Volkszeitung in 2019 that it will remain in production until said year.

Month before, BMW Board Member of Sales and Marketing, Pieter Nota, remarked to the Financial Times that the mass rollout of electric vehicles within Munich’s mainstream product portfolio had resulted in there being little reason for the continuation of the i3.

i3 HomeRun in Frozen Red II

“There’s no specific plan for an i3 successor. We are now bringing electrification more to the mainstream,” Nota said at the time.

With production of the i8 having ended in 2020, and following a surprise u-turn on Zipse’s comments shortly after taking over as BMW CEO in 2019 that the i3 “won’t be going away soon”, the automaker has officially divulged details of the final i3 following the decision in January to fast-track it’s end from 2024 to July this year.

Based on the flagship i3s, only ten examples of the farewell HomeRun Edition will be made, sporting a series of unique touches inside and out.

These comprise gloss black double-spoke 20-inch alloy wheels, Frozen Red II or Frozen Dark Grey paint options, adaptive LED headlights, Vernasca Dark Truffle leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof with solar glazing, the BMW Professional Live Cockpit, front and rear parking sensors and a Harman Kardon sound system.

The second available colour is Frozen Dark Grey

Despite pricing not being disclosed, all ten units have reportedly been accounted for already, with availability limited to Germany.

The i3’s final encore doesn’t come with additional power though as outputs remain unchanged at 135kW/270Nm delivered by the 42.2-kWh battery. Top speed is limited to 160 km/h with the maximum range rated at 285 km.

With production of the i3 over, the Leipzig plant will be retooled in readiness for Mini’s new flagship SUV above the Countryman, which is expected to revive the Traveller moniker and feature an all-electric powertrain when it debuts next year.