This is it: Volkswagen’s new Amarok(star) officially revealed

Charl Bosch

Twelve years after debuting as the brand’s first in-house developed bakkie, Volkswagen, after global sales of 830 000 units, has officially unveiled the all-new, second generation Amarok.

Ending more than three years of speculative reports and recently, a barrage of exterior and interior teaser images, the initiator of the premium bakkie outside North America returns to the roots of its predecessor, the European-market only Toyota Hilux-based Taro, by being based on a different vehicle, in this case, the new Ford Ranger.

The first non-Blue Oval vehicle to make use of the updated T6.2 platform, the others being the Everest, Ranger Raptor, Bronco and Bronco Raptor, the Amarok has been externally redesigned from the Ranger to incorporate a distinct Volkswagen look as per comments made two years ago by Wolfsburg’s Commercial Vehicles Head of Design, Albert-Johann Kirzinger.

“We are really working hard to have a 100 per cent Volkswagen, a true Volkswagen, and not only a rebadged Ford. I want you to rest assured that this Amarok will be a real beast,” Kirzinger told defunct Australian online publication, caradvice.com.au, at the time.

In a later statement, the executive remarked, “We’ve given the strength and power of the new Amarok an unambiguous expression–with clear Volkswagen DNA, inside and out”.

As indicated by the original teaser sketches in 2020 and then last year, the Amarok adopts a squared-off, less rounded look with a flat grille seemingly derived from the Touareg.

Depending on which one of the five available trim levels is selected, the Amarok offers a choice of four different designs, with the base, Life and Style getting their own unique look, while an X-shaped motif has been selected for the off-road focused PanAmericana and the lifestyle orientated Aventura that replaces the Extreme.

As per its new underpinnings, the Amarok also gains dimensionally with its overall length increasing by 96 mm to 5 350 mm, wheelbase by 125 mm to 3 220 mm and height by a scant two millimetres for a total of 1 880 mm.

At 1 910 mm, the Amarok is 34 mm narrower than its predecessor, but retains its 3 500 kg towing capacity. Depending on the model though, payload increases by 350 kg to a maximum of 1 200 kg.

