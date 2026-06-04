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Spec for spec breakdown: facelift Ford Territory detailed

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Compiled by Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

6 minute read

4 June 2026

12:30 pm

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Chinese-sourced Territory has been a notable success for the Blue Oval since effectively replacing the smaller Spanish-made Kuga two years ago.

Facelift Ford Territory South Africa trim level breakdown

Facelift Territory is still to be officially launched. Picture: Ford

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Still to be officially launched, Ford revealed pricing of the facelift Territory in March as an entrant it says “redefines form and function”.

Three variants

First shown in Brazil last year, the Territory is once again based on the Chinese market Equator Sport, and build as part of a partnership between Detroit and JMC at the latter’s Nanchang plant.

Ford Territory
Subtle revisions have taken place at the rear. Picture: Ford

South Africa being the only country where the rebadged Equator Sport is sold with right-hand drive, the Territory is again offered in three trim levels; Ambiente, Trend and Titanium.

Worth noting is that the latter grade returns as the line-up’s flagship after being briefly replaced by the run-out Dark Edition.

Powertrain

As before, all models are powered by a Ford-made 1.8-litre EcoBoost petrol engine that produces 138kW/318Nm.

Due to South Africa’s fuel quality, the unit still develops two kilowatts and two Newton Metres of torque less than what it makes in the Middle East-spec model.

Despite a hybrid being on the cards for China and Brazil, in South Africa, the EcoBoost will remain the only option, paired as before to a rotary dial-activated seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

An additional no-no is the 1.5-litre EcoBoost that is both standard in China and Brazil.

Unlike the original Australian-made Territory derived from the Falcon, the Chinese variant only comes with front-wheel drive. The claimed ground clearance is 190 mm.

Spec

Ambiente

In terms of spec, the Ambiente has the following as standard:

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  • 18-inch alloy wheels;
  • roof rails;
  • electric mirrors;
  • auto on/off LED headlights;
  • rain sense wipers;
  • cloth upholstery;
  • keyless entry;
  • push-button start;
  • seven-inch digital instrument cluster;
  • six-speaker sound system;
  • 12-inch infotainment system;
  • wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;
  • voice recognition;
  • type-A and type-C USB ports

Taking care of safety is:

  • six airbags;
  • cruise control;
  • reverse camera;
  • front and rear parking sensors;
  • Hill Descent Control;
  • Hill Start Assist

Trend

Upping the ante, the Trend swaps the manual air-conditioning for dual-zone climate control, the cloth upholstery for vinyl, the manually adjustable front seats for electric chairs and the manual tailgate for an electric unit.

Also included are:

  • folding electric mirrors;
  • wireless smartphone charging pad;
  • Adaptive Cruise Control;
  • Lane Centring;
  • Lane Departure Warning

Titanium

Facelift Ford Territory South Africa trim level breakdown
Only the flagship Titanium again gets the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Picture: Ford

Completing the range, the Titanium receives 19-inch alloys, the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster in place of the seven-inch, an eight-speaker sound system and chrome door handles.

Included further are:

  • dual panoramic sunroof;
  • leather-wrapped steering wheel;
  • ambient lighting;
  • imitation leather upholstery;
  • heated and ventilated front seats;
  • 360-degree camera system;
  • Collision Mitigation Braking

Colours

In total, Ford has made nine colours available:

  • Star White;
  • Panther Black;
  • Lustrous Grey;
  • Moonstone Blue;
  • Cactus Green;
  • Ruby Red;
  • Panther Blue;
  • Oasis Green;
  • Crystal White Pearl

Price

Standard across all variants is a four-year/120 000 km warranty, with a six-year/60 000 km service plan being optional.

  • Territory 1.8 EcoBoost Ambiente DCT – R534 900
  • Territory 1.8 EcoBoost Trend DCT – R584 900
  • Territory 1.8 EcoBoost Titanium DCT – R643 900

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Ford Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV)

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