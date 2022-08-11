Maserati Ghibli and Quattroporte becoming one in 2025

Charl Bosch

Maserati’s last remaining non-sports cars, the Ghibli and Quattroporte, will officially be replaced by 2025 as part of the brand’s move away from sedans and focus on SUVs.

According to Australia’s drive.com.au, consolidation will take place which will see the Ghibli exit production entirely in 2024, and the Quattroporte the following year, before being replaced by an all-new model brandishing the latter moniker.

“The plan is for the Ghibli and Quattroporte to become one. So the Quattroporte will become a short-wheelbase [model] – Ghibli-sized, but called a Quattroporte,” Maserati’s General Manager for Australia, Grant Barling, told the publication.

Along with the merging, Barling also confirmed that the 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 powering the Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo will be discontinued entirely, though no mentioning was made of the 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 or the 2.0-litre mild-hybrid turbo-petrol used in the Ghibli Hybrid, Levante Hybrid and the new Grecale.

The uncertainty surrounding what will be the sixth generation Quattroporte extends further as no announcement was made of whether it will be a fully electric as per parent company Stellantis’ move to have all of its brand go electric before 2030.

If indeed on track to become a wholly battery powered model, expect the current M156 platform, which debuted with both models in 2013, to bow-out in favour of one of Stellantis’ STLA underpinnings due next year with the STLA Medium and STLA Large.

Like the Ghibli, the current Quattroporte hails from 2013, but will continue as a smaller model succeeding its sibling into 2025 .

Aside from the Quattroporte, Maserati will unveil a new Levante in 2025, according to Drive, but only after premiering all-electric versions of the Grecale and the soon-to-be-revived GranTurismo from next year.

A wholly plugged-in version of the MC20 is also expected before 2025, at which point the Folgore badge, meaning lightning in Italian, will be standard on all models.

As such, expect a gradual slimming down of both the Ghibli and Quattroporte ranges to occur over the coming months and into 2023.