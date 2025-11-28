PICTURES: Book examines Ferrari history through rare photographs

The Ferrari brand is synonymous with style, speed and automotive excellence.
Both are red, stunning, and feature a 5L V12 engine, but they are very different from each other: the 410 S coupe version (left) and spider (right); 1955. Picture: Rainer W Schlegelmilch/Motorsport Images
Book publisher TASCHEN has released a 688-page weighty tome collating rare photographs and documents telling the epic tales behind the Ferrari heritage, and providing unique insights into the Enzo Ferrari legacy.
The book is edited by renowned sports journalist and writer Pino Allievi. Here we bring you a selection of classic photographs featured in the book, courtesy of the Ferrari archive, private collections, and TASCHEN.