PICTURES: Book examines Ferrari history through rare photographs

Picture of Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

4 minute read

28 November 2025

09:30 am

The Ferrari brand is synonymous with style, speed and automotive excellence.

Ferrari history book

Both are red, stunning, and feature a 5L V12 engine, but they are very different from each other: the 410 S coupe version (left) and spider (right); 1955. Picture: Rainer W Schlegelmilch/Motorsport Images

Book publisher TASCHEN has released a 688-page weighty tome collating rare photographs and documents telling the epic tales behind the Ferrari heritage, and providing unique insights into the Enzo Ferrari legacy.

The book is edited by renowned sports journalist and writer Pino Allievi. Here we bring you a selection of classic photographs featured in the book, courtesy of the Ferrari archive, private collections, and TASCHEN.

Ferrari history book
A fierce Enzo Ferrari at the helm of a CMN, a Milanese brand that soon disappeared, with the mechanic Nino Berretta. This image was taken at Targa Florio in 1919; Ferrari came in 9th place. He never raced a car bearing his name. Picture: Ferrari Archive
Ferrari history book
The Scuderia Ferrari stand at the 1932 Bologna Fair with a display of cars, tires, fuel, and advertisements for their technical Partners. Picture: Ferrari Archive/La Novissima
Ferrari history book
The concentrated expression of Mexican driver Ricardo Rodriguez driving the rear-engine Ferrari 246 Sport in 1961. Picture: Lawrence Schiller
Ferrari history book
Torrential rain at the start of the 1968 Le Mans 24 Hours, when the Ferrari 275 LM of Masten Gregory and Charlie Kolb sprints ahead, followed by the Ford GT40 of Jackie Oliver and Brian Muir and the Alpine 220 of Henri Grandsire and Gerard Larrousse. Picture: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch/Motorsport Images
Ferrari history book
An imposing-looking Enzo Ferrari watches work being done on a 12-cylinder engine. Picture: Mondadori Portfolio
Ferrari history book
This is what races were like: extremely fast circuits (the photographs show the one in Spa-Francorchamps, in Belgium), families sitting on the lawns, and no protective measures for either cars or the public. Picture: Jesse Alexander, courtesy of Fahey/Klein Gallery, Los Angeles
Ferrari history book
Spa-Francorchamps, in Belgium. Picture: Jesse Alexander, courtesy of Fahey/Klein Gallery, Los Angeles
Ferrari history book
Great professional racing drivers, but also passionate local drivers who took on the challenge of the Targa Florio, standing against the giants, like private drivers Salvatore Calascibetta and Pietro Lo Piccolo, who came in eleventh place in 1970 with the Dino 206 S. Picture: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch/Motorsport Images
Ferrari history book
A mechanic stripped down to his vest works on the carburetor-fed engine of the Ferrari 555 which had side fuel tanks, in 1954. Picture: Jesse Alexander, courtesy of Fahey/Klein Gallery, Los Angeles
Ferrari history book
The Ferrari book, published by TASCHEN, comes in Hardcover, measuring 28 x 37.4 cm and weighs 5.94 kg.

For more information visit Taschen.

