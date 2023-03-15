Upmarket all-electric Lexus RZ coming to South Africa in 2024

Charl Bosch

Having been shrouded in uncertainty following the well-publicised dramas that plagued its Toyota bZ4X twin throughout last year, Lexus has confirmed that the dedicated all-electric RZ will be coming to South Africa in 2024.

The only one?

Unveiled last year as the third model to emerge from the venture between Toyota and its long-time partner Subaru, whose version carries the Solterra name, the RZ looks set to be the sole version South Africans will get their hands on following confirmation last year that 2023 won’t be the year for the bZ4X.

“We have to be realistic about our customers’ expectations. If we had to import the bZ4X straight away, we simply would not be able to sell it for anything under a million rand. That would offset our current product portfolio,” Toyota South Africa Motors’ former Senior Manager for Marketing and Corporate Communications, Clynton Yon, told The Citizen at the preview drive of the bZ4X in Denmark.

Coupe-style has elements of the Aston Martin DBX.

EV surge

Seemingly, a different method has been applied to the RZ that rides on the same e-TNGA platform and comes with a pair of electric motors mounted on each axle for a layout Lexus calls Direct4.

ALSO READ: Lexus RZ revealed as all-electric Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra triplet

Powered by a 71.4-kWh battery pack with the electric module unit the front producing 150 kW and the one at the rear 80 kW, the combined output comes to 230kW/435Nm with Lexus claiming a range of 450 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and a limited top speed of 160 km/h.

The differences

Similar to markets where sales have already begun, the RZ will debut in South Africa with the 450e suffix and come with the option of the yoke-style steering wheel available on the bZ4X but not the Solterra.

Unique to the RZ is the 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Said to be anything but a gimmick, the Formula 1-style wheel forms part Lexus’ One Motion Grip steer-by-wire system it claims “provides easier and even more precise steering without sacrificing feedback from the road surface”.

A further unique addition to the RZ’s interior not available on the bZ4X or Solterra is a bigger 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, reshaped air vents, a Lexus specific instrument cluster, an optional auto-dimming panoramic glass roof, less physical switchgear and heaters below the steering column for the driver’s knees.

Exact timing unknown

At present, no pricing details for the RZ is known, with this, as well as specification, only expected in 2024. Don’t be surprised though if Lexus South Africa does drop a number of hints alluding to the RZ throughout the rest of the year.

Watch more videos from The Citizen Motoring