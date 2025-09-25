Debuts confirmed: All-new Audi Q7 and Q9 premiering in 2026

Ingolstadt's pair of new SUVs will both have combustion engine motivation as standard.

First announced in 2018, Audi has reportedly indicated that its long overdue BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS rival, the Q9, will finally become a reality in 2026.

New badge, combustion powered

Spied for the first time in March undergoing testing, the Q9 will become the latest models to ride on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), which has been developed from the start to accommodate both combustion and electrified powertrains.

An evolution of the MLB Evo that underpins the current Q7 and the Q8, as well as the Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne and Volkswagen Touareg, the foundation will also underpin the equally overdue next generation Q7.

Q7 renewed

According to Germany’s Automobilwoche, the confirmation of the Q7 arriving in the same year as the Q9 ends long running speculation of its future seeing as the current second generation has been on-sale since 2015.

Citing the Four Rings’ Head of Development, Geoffrey Bouquot, the publication states that both the Q7 and Q9 are likely to offer not only petrol engines with or without electrical assistance, but also turbodiesel and plug-in hybrid options.

Current second generation Audi Q7 will be replaced in 2026 after what will be 11 years. Image: Audi

Both are expected to have seven seats as standard, though a six-seat Q9 has been rumoured by Britain’s Autocar.

“By the end of the year [2025] we will have the youngest portfolio in our market segments,” Audi CEO, Gernot Döllner, said back in March.

“The focus here is on rejuvenating our portfolio with numerous new models. At the same time, we are working intently on creating more efficient structures throughout the entire company, with a view to getting innovations onto the road faster”.

More later

While no details about either model are known, expectations point to styling similar to the Q3 and Q5, the same interior layout and design, but possibly with more features of which some could be firsts for the brand.

With both models’ year of reveals set, don’t be surprised if selective details or possibly even images appear over the coming months heading into 2026.

